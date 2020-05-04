Apple CEO Tim Cook gave the graduation speech for Ohio State University in the United States this weekend. Given the current circumstances, this speech has had a digital format in which Cook has reflected, among other issues, on the path that has led us to the moment we live and the opportunities we have.

Reflection and encouragement for students and for everyone

Tim Cook opened his speech with a reflection of the circumstances that led Roosevelt to become president from the United States. Circumstances that went through the outbreak of World War I and the epidemic of the so-called “Spanish flu” among American soldiers, which led to him being nominated for vice president. Following this introduction Tim Cook has addressed the students in the following terms:

Graduates, I am sorry that we are not celebrating this day together. Its class is special, marked by history as few in the 150 years of OSU. And although we are not shoulder to shoulder in the room, filling it to the rafters, I know that your parents, loved ones, friends and teachers are no less overwhelmed by the pride they feel for you and what you have accomplished.

The Apple executive has reminded students that getting a graduation under current circumstances should be valued as a test of endurance and perseverance:

It can be difficult to see the entire image when you’re still in frame, but I hope you will wear these rare circumstances as a badge of honor. Those who face times of historical challenge with their eyes and hearts open, always restless and always striving, are also the ones who leave the greatest impact on the lives of others. In every age, life has a way of reminding us that we are not the only authors of our history.

Turning to a somewhat more personal terrain, Tim Cook has reflected on the importance of relationships and our impact on others.

When I joined Apple in 1998, I couldn’t believe my luck. I was going to spend the rest of my professional life working for Steve Jobs. But fate comes like a thief in the night. The loneliness I felt when we lost Steve was proof that there is nothing more eternal, or more powerful, than the impact we have on others.

With the current situation of confinement, Cook has exposed that not being able to leave home leaves us with a lot of strange time gaps to fill and that he has tried to use them to read, especially Abraham Lincoln. Some texts that he recommends to anyone who wants to put the current times in perspective. In Cook’s words, “It surprises how smart, fun and alive his thinking remains, how this reserved and humble man managed, in noisy times, to call others to hope“

Ending the speech, Tim Cook has encouraged remembering that students are the pride of their families, teachers and communities.

They did not promise you this day. Many of you had to fight hard to earn it. Now it is yours. Think again, act again. Build a better future than you thought was decided. And in moments of fear, call us once more to hope.

Undoubtedly, some words that, although they have been addressed to university students, are applicable to many, especially in the current circumstances.

