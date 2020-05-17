Representatives of the country’s main business and commercial organizations hope that in his speech this Sunday, at 8:00 p.m., President Danilo Medina announced the gradual reopening of the economy and the restart of various economic activities.

Merchants and micro, small and medium entrepreneurs expect the President to allow hardware stores, mechanical workshops, the construction sector, parts stores, electrical appliances, computers, cell phones, among others, to begin operating even if gradually.

“We understand that the President is going to allow those sectors to enter the economy from tomorrow to start the recovery process,” said the president of the Confederation of Trade in Provisions and SMEs, Gilberto Luna.

Luna explained that the reopening should be gradual and that it should cover a work schedule of between twelve or thirteen hours, which could be from 6:00 in the morning to 6:00 in the afternoon or 7:00 at night.

The president of the president of the Dominican Federation of Merchants (FDC), Iván García, said that the sector of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) is hopeful that the President will give them peace of mind and hope.

García indicated that if these companies can operate until 6:00 in the afternoon, the crowds of people in many places would be reduced.

Great entrepreneurs

Like the small ones, the representatives of the big companies expect that tonight President Medina will announce the easing of economic activities that have been paralyzed for almost two months.

“We understand that the President is going to give a few brushstrokes of what will be the restart of other activities, a bit of flexibility in activities, basically to regulate what has been happening spontaneously,” said the executive vice president of the Association of Industries. (AIRD), Circe Almánzar.

Almánzar considers that the situation has lasted a long time and that, therefore, a reopening is necessary, although it is not total.

The executive vice president of the National Council of Private Enterprise (CONEP), Cesar Dargam, indicated that this sector hopes that in his speech the President will define “clear guidelines” on the reopening of the economy.

Curfew

Large and small businessmen also agree that the President will announce changes in the curfew schedule. They also ask the population to respect the measures and protocols that are adopted because the most important thing is to preserve health and learn to live with Covid-19.

.