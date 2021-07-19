Speculators attack again: reservations are delayed but there is already a Steam Deck at 1,200 euros on eBay | Gaming

Unless you already have it reserved, if you want to buy a Steam Deck it will be even more complicated than buying a PS5 or an Xbox Series X …

Although rumors were already running, Valve surprised everyone last week by announcing its first console / portable PC, Steam deck.

With a starting price starting at 419 euros, the reserves are already depleted until well into 2022. And much of the fault lies with speculators, who have reserved the console … to put it up for sale immediately on eBay, with prices already reaching 1,200 euros.

Steam deck is a portable PC gaming console that allows you to play your entire Steam library on a 7-inch portable screen, with a configuration similar to the Nintendo Switch:

To reduce, as far as possible, the action of speculators, Valve has put some rules on their booking website.

To reserve you must leave a signal of 4 euros, and also reservations to new accounts are not allowed. Your Steam account must be at least … one month old.

This does not appear to have stopped speculators, who They are already selling them at 1,200 euros, the model that costs 549 euros… and on top of that they charge you 12 euros for shipping costs!

This mini laptop from Valve will be sold in three different versions:

64 GB eMMC (PCIe Gen 2 x1) – 419 euros 256 GB NVMe SSD (4 x PCIe Gen 3) – 549 euros 512 GB High Speed ​​NVMe SSD (4 x PCIe Gen 3) – 679 euros

All have a departure date for December.

The problem with speculation is that reserves are depleted, and delay the shipping date. On the Spanish Steam website, delivery has been delayed to the first quarter of 2022, but in the United States and the United Kingdom the most expensive version already has a delivery date for the third quarter of 2022.

And meanwhile, speculators selling them by the dozen on eBay and the like.

It is a situation similar to that of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox One X consoles, which are also sold out everywhere, but they are sold at inflated prices on eBay, Wallapop and the like.

In the case of Steam Deck there is a major drawback: only sold in the Valve store, so the bottleneck is even greater.

Hopefully Valve agrees to distribute it in stores, because otherwise it will be impossible to buy a Steam Deck until well into 2022 …