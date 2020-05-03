May 3, 2020 | 5:00 am

Amid growing economic uncertainty and high volatility in Mexico’s financial assets, investors focused on taking risks with speculative positions have almost completely abandoned their bets in favor of the peso, one of the three emerging currencies that has lost the most this year. .

Those positions, which had been held for 70 weeks with a long net balance, that is to say, that expected a recovery in the Mexican currency, fell last week to neutral ground, where the bullish and bearish bets were almost equaled.

Among the factors that increased risk perception, a slight recession that began in late 2019 stood out, which was joined by a sudden brake on productive activity derived from the coronavirus outbreak, which caused a sharp deterioration in the country’s credit expectations. and an outflow of capital.

With this, the peso has lost almost 30% in the year and erased the advances of 2018 and 2019, years in which global investors opted for the currency due to the high interest rates that favored strategies such as the carry trade.

Until last week, the long net balance of speculative positions on the peso, that is, of derivative instruments that bet on that currency, stood at about $ 24 million, the lowest level since December 2018, and the trend it was visibly down.

“The latest data marks 12 weeks of cuts, which are likely to result in short net (anticipating a depreciation) for the peso,” analysts at Banorte said in a note sent to clients.

The interbank exchange rate, which closed April at 24.0610 pesos per dollar, according to data from Banxico, again exceeded the barrier of 25 units last week, although it subsequently registered a slight recovery.

Unlike the market, where optimism about the peso is almost extinguished, among economic analysts there is a greater divergence on the trend that the currency will follow in the face of a wide spectrum of factors that could influence it.

In the most recent survey among analysts carried out by Citibanamex, a subsidiary of the American Citi, the most optimistic estimate for the end of 2020 was 20.20 pesos per dollar, from BBVA, while the most pessimistic was 26.25, carried out by Barclays.

The median of the survey was 23 pesos per dollar, a level that would imply an appreciation of 5% compared to the current level in the rest of the year, although in the short term there will be factors that could increase the volatility of the Mexican currency.

“The peso will continue to be highly dependent on news such as the measures announced by countries to lift restrictions on economic activity, new liquidity plans by central banks, economic figures in the United States and the price of oil,” said Jorge Gordillo, director of CI Bank analysis.

Banorte specialists added that local GDP figures, as well as the possibility of new actions by the Foreign Exchange Commission – made up of members of the Treasury and the central bank – could also affect the behavior of the peso in the short term.