A WhatsApp chain assures that the European Union has put conditions for “the loan or the rescue” due to the alleged mistrust generated by the current government of PSOE and United We Can. The message also says that these conditions go through cuts in pensions and in salaries of officials. Although it does not specify what “rescue” or “loan” it is talking about, we understand that in the context of the pandemic it refers to the European recovery fund. This aid package presented by the Commission has not yet been approved by the Parliament and the European Council. Furthermore, contrary to what the message states, the community executive’s plan does not include conditions such as cuts or salary cuts for public officials. We explain it to you.

A recovery plan of 750,000 million euros

On May 26, the President of the Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, presented the package of subsidies and loans to alleviate the economic damages of the coronavirus. This € 750 billion plan would be financed with community debt and combines you help fund (500,000 million) as repayable credits (250,000 million).

For the fund to be definitively approved, it needs the unanimity of the 27 Member States and of the European Parliament. In addition, the plan is linked to the budget of the European Union, the Multiannual Financial Framework that is organized in blocks of seven years (2021-2027). The latter also has to be approved by the national parliaments.

Negotiation is anticipated difficult. The so-called frugal countries (Austria, Denmark, Sweden and the Netherlands) prefer loans to subsidies and while they have resigned themselves to the fact that most of the fund is used for subsidies, they ask for very strict conditionality. So far, no reduction in the public deficit or debt has been claimed, two requirements of the Stability Pact that the European Commission froze due to the pandemic.

Three main pillars

The fund that the European Union has proposed consists of three main pillars, as stated on the plan’s website. The first and largest is to support Member States’ efforts to recover, the second to revive the economy through measures to boost private investment and struggling businesses, and the last to strengthen existing European programs.

“For most of them, the funds that each State will receive cannot be calculated because they are programs that will benefit projects and not countries,” they highlight from the representation of the European Commission in Spain.

However, regarding the new recovery and resilience mechanism, the program that covers the majority of the budget, Spain would be the second country after Italy to obtain more aid. Thus, the country could access 77,300 million in transfers or subsidies and 63,122 million in loans or credits. Altogether they would be 140,000 million.

The falsehoods and speculations of the chain

From the representation of the European Commission in Spain they emphasize that the current plan is a proposal of the Commission and that it still needs to be approved. Otherwise, it could change. What is known is that for now, as of July 1, aid is not conditional on cuts.

“The European Commission invites the European Council and the co-legislators to quickly examine these proposals, with a view to reaching a political agreement at the level of the European Council before July,” says the European Executive in a press release.

The message circulating on social networks affirms without citing sources that the members of the Government “have offered salary reductions to all Public Officials (except them, of course) and to pensioners above all.” From the Ministry of Social Security they have indicated to Newtral.es that there is no plan to cut pensions. In addition, in response to a question about European aid at a press conference on May 1, the Government explained that “no adjustment of any kind was expected in the public sector.” The Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, José Luis Escrivá stressed it this Tuesday, June 30, during the control session in the Senate. “In no case will pensions be cut,” said the minister.

In some cases, the WhatsApp chain includes a call to demonstrate on June 29, July 7 and July 18. However, the verification section of eitb spoke with some pensioner associations in the autonomous community and is not aware of such calls. In addition, it is not true that it cannot be forwarded by WhatsApp for the content of the message. As we explain in this article, it is false that WhatsApp limits the forwarding of messages according to their content, but has put a limit on the circulation of messages that have passed through more than five phones, regardless of what it is about.

Sources