Spectrum trading platform arrives in Spain after doubling volumes

The trading platform Spectrum Markets, owned by IG Group, lands in Spain. After have increased its contracting volumes by 146% In the first six months of the year, the firm specializing in securitized derivatives sets course for the domestic market, from which it expects “great growth potential.”

Spectrum considers that Spain is “one of the key markets for its international expansion”, as it considers that its products “are still very little known” among retail investors. Its medium-term objective is to seek alliances with Spanish entities that want to expand their offer of products and services focused on the small investor.

Throughout the second quarter of 2021, the multilateral trading system (MTF, for its acronym in English), recorded 86% higher trading volume than a year ago. Thus, between April and June, 182 million securitized derivatives were traded through this platform with headquarters in Frankfurt.

Duplicate volumes

If the accumulated figures during the first half of the year are taken into account, the increase is 146% year-on-year compared to the first half of 2020. So, Spectrum took its first steps, since launched in October 2019 as an alternative to traditional European financial markets for retail traders.

Currently, the platform is present in the following European countries: Germany, France, Italy, Sweden, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland and Finland. “Achieving strong and sustained organic growth continues to be one of our priorities”, highlighted the CEO of Spectrum Markets, Nicky Maan, who has advanced “several interesting news for the next few months”.

Flagship product

The star product of the platform are Turbo24, which enable trading in a number of underlying markets including global indices, commodities and major currency pairs 24 hours a day.

The goal of these products is for retailers to be able to quickly adjust and hedge their portfolios in the face of emerging global news. outside of traditional trading hours, which normally runs from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in continental Europe. Each of these instruments has a pre-selected knock-out level and is automatically deactivated if that level is reached.

