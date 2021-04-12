Spectral data could accelerate the discovery of extraterrestrial life

04/12/2021 at 11:20 AM CEST

Scientists at the University of New South Wales have developed a spectral database corresponding to 958 phosphorous-containing molecular species, which could be vital in the discovery of extraterrestrial life. They argue that to confirm life on other planets it is essential to detect a large number of molecules, which accompany the initial discovery of a possible biological signature. Through spectral data, the light emitted by a star can provide this confirmation.

Based on the latest technological advances on the path to finding extraterrestrial life, scientists were able to demonstrate how an initial detection of a possible biological signature should be followed by a search for related molecules. That would be the only way to confirm the presence of some form of life on a planet or exoplanet.

However, specialists maintain that it is not necessary to travel to space to search for evidence of extraterrestrial life, only to observe properly: by pointing a telescope and finding the correct spectral data, the light of a planet can indicate what molecules are in the atmosphere of that planet. star. Consequently, data could be obtained that should complement the presence of a first substance that marks signs of life (biosignature or biological signature).

Astronomical spectroscopy studies precisely the spectrum of electromagnetic radiation, including visible light, which is emitted from stars and other celestial objects. This spectral data can be used to find out various properties of distant stars and galaxies, such as their chemical composition and motion. In the same sense, they provide information about the planets and other bodies that revolve around the aforementioned stars.

Spectral data, alien life and biosignatures

According to a press release, the team of Australian astronomers used computer algorithms to produce a database of infrared spectral barcodes, corresponding to 958 phosphorous-containing molecular species, considering the importance of phosphine as a biological signature. Experts argue that phosphine is a very promising biological signature, because it is only produced in minute concentrations through natural processes.

At the same time, they clarified that to confirm the existence of extraterrestrial life it is necessary to trace how the substance marked as biosignature is produced or consumed, which is why it is essential to find greater molecular diversity. In the specific case of phosphine discovered in the atmosphere of Venus in September 2020, specialists believe that it is necessary to find related molecules to confirm the existence of primitive single-celled life.

The researchers concluded that their new method will be able to collaborate in the detection of biological signatures and accelerate this search, by observing exoplanets and finding the aforementioned spectral data, to later compare them with the database created around almost a thousand molecules that could confirm the existence of extraterrestrial life.

A novel approach

For Laura K. McKemmish, one of the researchers responsible for the study, “it is a novel scientific approach for monitoring the detection of potential biosignatures, and it has relevance for the study of astrochemistry inside and outside the Solar System. The only way we can observe exoplanets and see if there is life there is by using spectral data collected by telescopes, “he said.

In addition, they highlighted in the study published in the journal Frontiers in Astronomy and Space Sciences that this research path may be significantly enhanced in the coming years, based on the new technologies present in advanced telescopes that are already in operation or will be enabled soon. .

Reference

Computational Infrared Spectroscopy of 958 Phosphorus-Bearing Molecules. Juan C. Zapata Trujillo, Anna-Maree Syme, Keiran N. Rowell, Brendan P. Burns, Chenoa D. Tremblay, Laura K. McKemmish et al. Frontiers in Astronomy and Space Sciences (2021) .DOI: https: //doi.org/10.3389/fspas.2021.639068

Photo: Billy Huynh on Unsplash.