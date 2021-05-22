Spectator outrage at what happened on Friday at the Rosco

The spectators of Pasapalabra have expressed this Friday their indignation in social networks for how the last minutes of the Rosco, the long-awaited final test of the Antena 3 star contest.

After a new tie in Thursday’s program, the contestants Pablo Díaz and Javier Dávila They were competing this Friday for a cumulative jackpot of 1,654,000 euros.

In the final test of the Rosco, Javier took the lead by answering correctly 22 words and being only 3 – he was missing the E, the I and the R – from taking the boat. On his scoreboard he still had 44 seconds to think about the three remaining words, so the contestant took advantage of that time to spend a word and think about the possible answers. “The E could take it out, the others could not, but I’m going to wait a bit, 44 seconds is a long time,” the contestant confessed to the presenter, Roberto Leal.

His partner and rival, Pablo Díaz, did not take long match the 22 hits del rosco, and still 51 seconds ahead.

From there, both contestants spent their time passing word, a situation that lasted for almost 15 minutes of the program, which ended the patience of some viewers.

“Are being measured, They still have time ahead “, Roberto Leal commented when about 5 minutes had passed.” How many ‘paswords’ do we have left? “, Pablo came to ask with still 25 seconds left to finish his rosco. After all that time going by. word, both finished the program tying at 22 hits.

On social media, the anger has been more than evident. “Either you change the format or it is infumableIt cannot be that they are passing word the two 5 minutes or more. Sheep get bored, “said a viewer on Twitter.” From seeing the full program I went to see it when Rosco was about to start, now I was looking at it to finish and it was worse, “said another user on the same social network.

The tactic that both contestants use does not quite convince many viewers, who have even asked that this strategy be reviewed. “At 3 ‘passwords’ in the same word it should be counted as an error. It is insufferable 10 minutes listening to ‘pass word’ just for tactic. Take note of Antena 3 “, expressed a tweeter.

Other comments have alluded to “boredom” That causes them to spend so much time watching how both contestants measure each other without jumping to answer a word, or letting time pass if they don’t know it.