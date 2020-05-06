Share

We will have to wait until 2021 to see Venom 2, but at least we can imagine the appearance of Woody Harrelson as Carnage thanks to an internet artist.

One of the great incentives of the film Venom 2, It will be that we can see in the cinema one of the best villains in Marvel. Is about Cletus Kasady / Carnage which will be played by the charismatic actor Woody Harrelson. There is still a long way to know what it will look like, but at least we can get an idea thanks to the Fan Art that we leave below the internet artist spdrmnkyxxiii.

The combination of a psycho killer and a symbiote. What can go wrong?

At the end of the first movie we can see how Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) pays a visit to the serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson) He tells him that he is going to prepare a slaughter, leaving the way open for Venom 2. So in the movie to be released in the summer of 2021, it will show us the epic battle between these two great Marvel characters and Spider-man villains.

Among the rumors circulating on the Internet, it is speculated that in Morbius, the living vampire we can see how Cletus Kasady escapes from prison. This is why it was so important to SONY that one will be released first and then the other. Since they will have to be seen in the correct order.

Venom 2 will be titled with the name of Venom: There Will Be Slaughter (Venom: Let There Be Carnage) and will feature director Andy Serkis. While the cast will be loaded with stars like Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams, Stephen Graham, Naomie Harris and Amber Sienna.

The Venom 2 movie will be released on June 25, 2021, since they moved the date of arrival to theaters that was in October 2020. Do you want to see it? Hopefully it will beat the first installment, which was fun but was below what it initially promised.

