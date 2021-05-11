Spectacular Venom Trailer: There Will Be Carnage

SONY has just released the trailer for the movie Venom: There Will Be Carnage starring Tom Hardy, which is the sequel to the 2018 hit.

We thought that after the signing of the director Andy Serkis, the movie Venom: There will be carnage it was going to be darker and more serious than the first installment. But in the trailer they wanted to show us all the humor that he will have, especially in the peculiar relationship of Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) with his symbiote. At least we can see Carnage, one of the most dangerous villains in the world Marvel Universe.

Some thing that also stands out is that the special effects are very similar to those of the first installment, therefore they have not wanted to change anything visually in Venom: There will be carnage. So we can deduce that they have followed the same line that led them to success, since they raised more than 856 million dollars worldwide.

Here is the trailer for Venom: There will be slaughter:

What will the movie be about?

Official synopsis:

Tom Hardy returns to the big screen as the deadly protector Venom, one of Marvel’s largest and most complex characters. Directed by Andy Serkis, the film also stars Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris and Woody Harrelson as the villain Cletus Kasady / Carnage. “

This information does not give us many clues, but at least we know that in Venom: There will be carnage Cletus Kasady faces the death penalty for different crimes he has committed. But, before they execute it, Carnage makes presence and manages to unleash the villain in the city of San Francisco. What’s more Eddie brock It seems that he suffers in his day-to-day life by having to live with the symbiote inside him and above all to prevent him from eating people. Not forgetting that there are some scientists who continue to do experiments despite the fact that in the first installment the subject ended very badly.

Venom: There Will Be Carnage will be released on October 8, 2021.