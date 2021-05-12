Spectacular trailer of the Indiana Jones saga in 4K Ultra HD

Paramount will put on sale the collection of 4 Indiana Jones films in 4K Ultra HD and to celebrate it has published an impressive trailer.

The video below highlights the improved resolution of the new Blu-Ray collection, giving fans a sneak peek at classic movies in stunning 4K Ultra HD sharp. But without a doubt the best thing is the remastering of scans of the original negatives of the films, with an extensive work of visual effects that brings the adventures of Indiana Jones to impeccable image quality. Since they look like movies shot today and yet they are almost 40 years old.

Everything that we will find in this remastering.

Although the collection of 4 films by Indiana Jones It does not include new material, if it comes with a collective booklet with behind-the-scenes images of the four films, as well as seven hours of additional content:

On the set with Raiders of the Lost Ark From the jungle to the desert From adventure to legend Making the movies Making Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981 documentary) Making Raiders of the Lost Ark Making The Temple of the Bane The Making The Last Crusade The Creation of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (HD) Behind the scenes The adventurer’s stunts The sound of the movies The music of the saga The light and magic of Indiana Jones Raiders: The Melting Face! Indiana Jones and the Creepy Crawlies (with optional pop-ups) Travel the saga: Locations (with optional pop-ups) Indy’s Women: The American Film Institute Tribute Friends and Foes of the Hero Iconic Accessories (Kingdom of the Crystal Skull) (HD) The Effects of Indy (Kingdom of the Crystal Skull) (HD) Adventures in Post Production (Kingdom of the Crystal Skull) (HD)

The 4K set of the four films of Indiana Jones goes on sale June 8. It must be remembered that they will soon start shooting the fifth, in what will be the great farewell to Harrison ford to the beloved archaeologist adventurer.