Spectacular trailer of the DC Comics Zack Snyder trilogy

HBO Max has shared a trailer for the DC Comics Zack Snyder movies that can be seen on the streaming platform.

The Man of Steel (2013), Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) and The Justice League (2021) are part of the trilogy of Zack snyder from Dc comics that can now be seen on the platform HBO Max.

The trailer delves into the stories of Batman, Superman Y Wonder woman. Since there is a short description that says that: “Your time in hiding is over. Superman (Henry Cavill), Batman (Ben Affleck) and Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) must unite to save the world. “

Even if HBO Max You may be describing this as a trilogy, we know that Zack snyder he actually had a five-movie saga planned. Since it would be necessary to add two more sequels of the League of Justice. But for now there are no future plans for that to happen. Although you never know what might happen.

What is this trilogy about?

The story begins with the origin of Superman, a baby who is sent to Earth when his home planet, Krypton, is about to explode. Thanks to the radiation of the sun, he acquires powers that make him almost indestructible, so he must learn to be a hero and fight the General Zod and the rest of the Kryptonians who want to transform the Earth by destroying all the life on it.

After a while, Zack snyder wanted to face the two greatest superheroes of Dc comics in the cinema for the first time. That’s why we got to see the epic fight between Batman and Superman, but it was stopped because Lex luthor created Doomsday, a very powerful being that they could only stop when Superman sacrificed himself.

This caused the Mother Boxes they will be activated and it will arrive Steppenwolf with his parademons to retrieve them. Batman He must gather a large group of heroes to create a team powerful enough to stop him. But since they are not capable, they decide to resurrect Superman, which in the end manages to stop the villain. The problem is that Darkseid he has discovered that the anti-life equation is on Earth and threatens to invade the planet with his great army.

The story devised by Zack snyder it ends here and we will have to wait to see if we will see all these heroes reunited once more.