Spectacular trailer for the end of THE WAR OF TOMORROW

Amazon Prime premieres on July 2, Tomorrow’s War, and today we get the final trailer of the film

Amazon Prime Video has released the official final trailer for Chris McKay’s upcoming sci-fi action film, Tomorrow’s War, starring Chris Pratt (Jurassic World: Dominion; Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3) in the title role of a common family man named Dan. Forester who is recruited by soldiers from the future to fight an extinction-level war against a deadly alien species.

Synopsis

In Tomorrow’s War, the world comes to a standstill when a group of time travelers are transported from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: humanity is losing the world war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for the soldiers and citizens of the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt) who, determined to save the world for his daughter, joins a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and her father (JK Simmons) in a desperate search. for rewriting the fate of the planet.

Directed by Chris McKay and written by Zach Dean, Tomorrow’s War has been produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jules Daly, David Groyer and Adam Kolbrenner. The executive producers are Ron Cowan, Chris Pratt, Brian Oliver and Bradley J. Fischer.

The cast also includes JK Simmons (Spider-Man trilogy; Spider-Man: Far From Home), Betty Gilpin (GLOW; The Hunt), Sam Richardson (Veep; Detroiters), Edwin Hodge (The Purge; Mayans MC), Jasmine Mathews. (The Rookie; Sweetbitter), Ryan Kiera Armstrong (Black Widow; It Chapter Two), Keith Powers (Before I Fall; Straight Outta Compton), Seychelle Gabriel (The Last Airbender; The Legend of Korra), Mike Mitchell (Brooklyn Nine- Nine; Love) and Mary Lynn Rajskub (24; It’s always sunny in Philadelphia).