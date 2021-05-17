Spectacular trailer for Snake Eyes: the origin (2021)

We can already see online the first trailer of Snake Eyes: the origin (2021), the spectacular film of the action saga GI Joe.

It is clear that there will be many ninja fights in this movie, since it is what stands out the most from the first trailer of Snake Eyes: the origin. In addition, we can see the protagonist raise his mythical sword, Morning light and use it to crush everyone who gets in front of him. Along with the trailer they have included an exclusive behind-the-scenes video, featuring never-before-seen footage from the production directed by Robert Schwentke.

What will the movie be about?

We still do not have many details of the plot of Snake Eyes: the origin, but we know that action, adventure and ninja fights will be very important as they reveal the past of one of the most beloved characters of the G.I. Joe.

Snake eyes, is a tenacious and lonely warrior who is welcomed into an ancient Japanese clan called Arashikage after saving the life of his heir. Upon his arrival in Japan, the clan teaches him the ways of the ninja warrior while providing him with something he has been longing for: a home. But when secrets from his past are revealed, the honor and loyalty of Snake eyes, even if it means losing the trust of those closest to him.

In the cast stands out Henry golding like Snake Eyes and together he will be Andrew Koji (Fast & Furious 6, Bullet Train) as Storm Shadow, Ursula Corberó (The Paper Tower, Snatch) as the Baroness, Samara weaving (The Babysitter, Ready or Not) as Scarlett, Haruka Abe (47 Ronin, Cruella) as Akiko, Takehiro hira (Lost Girls & Love Hotels, Giri / Haji) as Kenta, Peter Mensah (The Incredible Hulk, Agents of SHIELD) as Blind Master and Iko Uwais (The Raid: Redemption, The Raid 2) as Hard Master.

Snake Eyes: the origin It will be released in theaters on July 23 and after 45 days it is expected to debut on the platform of streaming Paramount +.