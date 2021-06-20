Spectacular scenes shot on the set of the Flash revealed

In addition to a shocking video, there was also a first look at one of the cars that Batman will use in the Flash film.

Film work has intensified in recent years. Europe, specifically in London England. The movie of The Flash It is taking place on British soil and a lot of amazing things have already been seen in the locations. There is no time to lose.

The director of the film, the Argentine Andy Muschietti, had shared enough content, regarding the first weeks of the recordings. The word enough can be used because it is not common for the creative team to publish so much in the premature stage of production officially. Even so, a few weeks after the official announcement of the start of the works, the filmmaker showed the protagonists’ costumes and the official logo.

Some time after the start of the work, it was announced on social networks that the Wayne Manor, which was used in 1989 by the Batman from Michael Keaton, I would return for the current feature film.

With all that confirmed, the title seemed to be on the right track. However, the residents of the sector of the English capital did not forgive and leaked more information and content.

In the new images details were seen more than relays, which greatly enrich what can be expected from the installment written by the scriptwriter Christina Hodson (Birds of prey).

Leaks

One of the first glimpses of a video posted on Twitter, went to Sasha street, who is seen wearing his suit Supergirl and short hair. His visual leaves many to believe that he will not play Kara zor-el, but to Cir-El. The latter pretends to be the daughter of Superman in the comics, but turns out to be an ally of Brainiac.

Thus, his appearance calls into question whether Calle’s character will be a villain in the footage or if, on the contrary, he will help Barry Allen in one of the timelines created to track the plot.

On the other hand, the elegant car he will use was shown Bruce wayne in said future launch of DC Comics and Warner Bros., although the question would be if he will use it Ben affleck or Michael Keaton.

A video from the filming set of the movie #TheFlash, shows actress #SashaCalle landing as #Supergirl in a suit without a cape. pic.twitter.com/wvovdcZzPn – More Movies (@ MsPelícula2) June 19, 2021

🪐 || #TheFlashMovie #Supergirl

.

.

O car gives Batman also is not set pic.twitter.com/NjSCoWjUeE – Supergirl BR (@karazoreIbr) June 19, 2021

I like what I see #TheFlash ⚡ pic.twitter.com/IyJGtauLTQ – 𝗗𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝕾𝖼𝗈𝗋𝗉𝗂𝗈𝗇 (@DCEUCorps) June 19, 2021

Finally, a bus with a Wonder Woman decal on it, maybe the only appearance I make. Gal gadot in The Flash … Or not?

With all the above in public knowledge, the premiere is already expected on November 4, 2022. The cast will be headed by Ezra Miller, Ben affleck, Michael Keaton, Sasha street, Maribel verdu, Ron Livingston, Kiersey clemons, Rudy mancuso Y Saoirse-Monica Jackson.