Spectacular new trailer for Loki

We can already see the new Loki trailer that offers us more details about the plot of this series that will impact the Disney + streaming platform.

The trailer for Loki shows that the popular villain of Marvel studios interpreted by Tom Hiddleston will have a double mission. On the one hand, he will have to redo the timeline that he himself altered when using the tesseract that he had inside the Space Gem (Blue). But also, on the other hand, he will have to convince the TVA (Time Variance Authority) that he can be trusted. Perhaps this is your most difficult task.

It certainly offers fun and action in the purest style Marvel studios.

What will the series be about?

To begin with, remember that this Loki is not the same one who died at the hands of Thanos at the beginning of Avengers: Infinity War (2018). For when Earth’s heroes returned to New York in 2012, Loki obtained the Gem of the Space and managed to escape. Therefore, he did not experience the events of movies as Thor: The Dark World (2013), Thor: Ragnarok (2017) and Avengers: Infinity War (2018).

As he very well explains Mobius M. Mobius interpreted by Owen wilson, when Loki I use the Space Gem broke reality, and wants the God of Mischief help you fix it. The TVA literally knows every word that Loki has ever said, so that their every move can be anticipated even though the Asgardian thinks he has everything under control.

The series of Loki has a spectacular cast headed by Tom Hiddleston, Sophia di martino, Richard E. Grant, Gugu Mbatha-Ra, Wunmi mosaic, Owen wilson, Erika coleman and Sasha lane. We also know that it will have 6 episodes and that the first of them will premiere on June 11, 2021 on the Disney + streaming platform. Which can be accessed through this link.