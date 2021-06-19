Spectacular new poster of Black Widow by Adam Stothard

Share

Marvel Studios has shared a new poster for Black Widow ahead of its theatrical and Disney + release on July 9 and it’s brutal.

Black Widow hasn’t been released yet, but Taskmaster has divided fans pretty much from the start. The Marvel Studios version of the character certainly pays homage to the original material from the comics, but is it enough to keep fans happy? One thing is clear, the villain looks absolutely incredible in action and the new poster that Marvel Studios has shared on their social networks attest to that.

In the poster created by artist Adam Stothard we can see Natasha Romanoff taking on the villain from her solo movie, Taskmaster, who seems to be poised to take the blows from the avenger.

In Marvel Studios’ Black Widow, an action-packed spy thriller, Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, faces the darkest chapters of her life when a dangerous conspiracy related to her past emerges. Natasha is being pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to end her, so she must deal with her history as a spy and the trail of broken relationships she left behind long before she became an Avenger.

Scarlett Johansson reprises the role of Natasha / Black Widow, Florence Pugh plays Yelena, David Harbor plays Alexei / The Red Guardian and Rachel Weisz plays Melina. Black Widow is directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige, and is the first film in the Fourth Phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It will premiere simultaneously on July 9, 2021 in theaters and on Disney + with Premium Access in most Disney + markets.

