Spectacular: meet Maradona’s new mural in Ireland

This Wednesday, the official Twitter account of the Irish Embassy in Argentina posted images of a new mural by Diego Maradona in the country, specifically in Dublin, capital of the Republic of Ireland. It was done by the Irish artist Chelsea Jacobs, near the Aviva Stadium, a field where Maradona and the Argentine team played a friendly with Ireland in 1980.

The postcards with the stadium in the background are simply spectacular. Just to the right, the artist added a quote: “Seeing the ball, running after it, makes me the happiest man in the world“.

Dublin has a new Diego Maradona mural! ❤️☘️ The artist 🇮🇪 Chelsea Jacobs did it near the @AVIVAStadium where #Maradona and the national team 🇦🇷 played a friendly with 🇮🇪 in 1980. You can read “Seeing the ball, running after it, makes me the happiest man in the world.” pic.twitter.com/Nz0OvLETNw – Ireland in Argentina (@IrlEmbArgentina) April 14, 2021

A fan responded to the tweet with a postcard from another angle that left his visit to the mural. “I went for a walk this afternoon to see it with my own eyes after realizing that it is located just four blocks from my houseHe commented.

Went out for a walk today to see it for myself after seeing it’s only four blocks away from my house! pic.twitter.com/SOJfFlvUtt – faculetough (@facuticias) April 14, 2021

Maradona in Dublin: that’s how it was

The aforementioned match was played on May 16, 1980. Argentina won with a score of 1-0 -goal by José Daniel Valencia- in front of a packed stadium, which was then known as Lansdowne Road.

On YouTube, the ‘futbolvideonet’ channel, dedicated to uploading historical matches for both national teams and clubs, uploaded the friendly between Argentina and Ireland, inspiration for the location of the new mural by Diego Maradona.

Definitely, that game was in the memory of all the Irish people, not only for seeing their country against a world champions, but also for being able to see Maradona play in all its splendor.