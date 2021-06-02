Spectacular, Maribel Guardia is sung las mañanitas in Las Vegas | INSTAGRAM

One day from her birthday, the beautiful conductive and the Costa Rican model Maribel Guardia was visiting Las Vegas on the occasion of a show in which she was invited and in which, in addition to presenting her show there, she received warm mornings from her audience.

That’s right, having announced with a flyer which would be on the date of May 30 in Las Vegas, He uploaded this video in which you can see that when he was on stage his fans decided to sing a hot song for him every morning that was heard and showed the great affection that his audience has for him.

In the video you can see how Maribel was wearing a extraordinary dress that made her look spectacular we could also see that she received some flowers and that she was more than happy to see her audience again in this way.

You may also be interested: Session in a swimsuit, Maribel Guardia celebrates her 62nd birthday

It is important to mention that this show and the meeting of so many people it was possible thanks to the fact that in the United States there are already many vaccinated people and therefore they were able to attend to enjoy their show.

In addition to posting this video full of love, Maribel Guardia also shared a few photos with her dearest people and with whom she had the opportunity to spend a few moments during these days when she was celebrating her birthday number 62.

This number means nothing more than a lot of experience and excellently preserved beauty and boy has she been trying too hard to achieve it by always staying focused and exercising in her personal gym as well as taking care of what you eat.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

There is no doubt that the beautiful Costa Rican will continue to celebrate her birthday and surprise us with her great beauty as well as that beautiful charisma that she has and that has managed to win over her wholesale audience.

It should be remembered that Maribel Guardia is also doing her new role as an influencer, uploading photos practically every day modeling those beautiful clothes and clothing sets that she receives through parcels.

For that reason, we recommend you keep an eye on Show News so that you don’t miss the best information about Maribel as well as her news, new photos, videos and all that attractive content that we enjoy so much.