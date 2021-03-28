Spectacular Lady Gaga in the US national anthem to usher in the inauguration of Biden

Lady Gaga sings the national anthem of the United States and brings an emotion to the act in the minutes before the start of the Joe Biden takeover What 46 President of the USA.

With a spectacular ball gown, LAdy Gaga opens the opening of the event in which the US opens a new political stage with the inauguration of Joe Deben as president.

A colder and more soulless ceremony due to the pandemic, and with the absence of Donald Trump and his wife, which allows the world to follow live the most complicated political moment in the US since the Kennedy assassination.

Washington is on high alert for the threat of attacks. The president-elect will present a dozen executive orders on his first day in office.

Sign up for our newsletter