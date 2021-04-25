Spectacular kick returns the belt to Rose Namajunas!

China’s Weili Zhang entered the UFC 261 co-main event looking to defend the belt against Rose Namajunas.

Weili threw a low kick to open hostilities. Namajunas works with an open guard at a distance and moves laterally. Rose uses her jab and starts with her classic footwork. Zhang tries to stop Namajunas’ incessant movement with kicks to the base. Rose surprises with a deadly kick to the head that sends the champion to the canvas. Weili expected the kick to the body and Namajunas takes it by surprise. Rose immediately throws herself at her with hammer blows and forces the referee to intervene.

The sand goes crazy and the straw division belt returns to the hands of Rose Namajunas

Here’s a replay of Namajunas’ beautiful kick.

Results at the moment UFC 261 card:

Uriah Hall def Chris Weidman via TKO (injury) – Round 1, 0:17

Anthony Smith def. Jimmy Crute via TKO (medical stop) – Round 1, 5:00

Randy Brown defeats Alex Oliveira via submission (kills lion) – Round 1, 2:50

Dwight Grant defeats Stefan Sekulic via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Brendan Allen defeats Karl Roberson via submission (heel hook) – Round 1, 4:55

Pat Sabatini defeats Tristan Connelly via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Danaa Batgerel defeats Kevin Natividad via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 0:50

Kazula Vargas defeats Rong Zhu via unanimous decision (30-26, 29-28, 29-28)

Jeffrey Molina defeats Qileng Aori via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)

Ariane Carnelossi defeats Na Liang via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 1:28