Spectacular image of the cosmic web

According to our models of the universe, filaments of dark matter connect massive objects like galaxies and galaxy clusters in a vast cosmic web. Hydrogen flows through here, feeding on galaxies, but it is not at all easy to see due to the weak emission of diffuse hydrogen in intergalactic space.

But we have gone one step further. An international team of astronomers led by Roland Bacon from the Lyon Astrophysical Research Center in France it just obtained direct images of various filaments of the cosmic lattice in the early universe, approximately 12 billion light-years away.

This discovery could drastically alter our understanding of galaxy formation in the infancy of the universe.