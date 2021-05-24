We can already see the first trailer for Los Eternos, one of the most anticipated films in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

Although the film was due to be released in November 2020 and was delayed a year due to the pandemic, we had not yet seen the trailer for The Eternals and there wasn’t much promotion either. But they have already shared the first images and it will surely be a spectacular movie.

As we can see, The Eternals came to Earth a long time ago and have tried not to intervene in events … Until now.

Here we leave you the spectacular first trailer of The Eternals from Marvel Studios:

What do you think of the trailer? Leave us your comments below. Obviously the final joke could not be missed.

What is the movie about?

The Eternals They are an alien race that came to Earth thousands of years ago. They are related to The Celestials and ancient civilizations mistook them for the Gods. All this time they have watched humans grow up to modern times, but they have always tried not to intervene and go unnoticed. But after the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019) and the arrival of the deviantsThey must come out of anonymity and show how powerful they are.

Marvel studios it is clear that The Eternals They are little-known characters from the comics, so they have decided to hire big stars to interpret them. In the cast stand out Angelina Jolie as Thena, Salma Hayek like Ajak, Richard Madden like Ikaris, Gemma chan like Sersi, Kit harington as Dane Whitman, Kumail Nanjiani like Kingo, Barry keoghan as Druig, Brian tyree henry like Phastos, Lia mchugh as Sprite and Lauren Ridloff like Makkari.

Hopefully the film is as spectacular as it appears and we can enjoy when it opens on November 5, 2021. While the date arrives, we can see the rest of the installments of the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe on the Disney Plus streaming platform.