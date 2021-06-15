Spectacular fan art of Luke Evans as Namor

A digital artist created an impressive fan art dedicated to fans of Black Panther 2, imagining Luke Evans as the famous Marvel comic book character, Namor

The first Black Panther movie turned out to be a huge success for Marvel Studios on its debut in 2018, grossing more than $ 1.3 billion at the box office, including an Oscar nomination for Best Picture. And unsurprisingly its sequel was quickly announced, with Namor presumably being featured in it.

Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever is scheduled to hit theaters in July 2022. Ryan Coogler, writer and director of the first installment, will also be responsible for the sequel, for which no details of the story have been revealed. . Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed that T’Challa’s role would not be recast in honor of the late Chadwick Boseman and most of the remaining cast of the first film, including Letitia Wright (Shuri) and Winston Duke (M’Baku). ), reprise their roles for the sequel. Black Panther 2 will continue to explore the world of Wakanda and plans to introduce a new cast of exciting characters to the MCU, which reportedly includes the popular comic book character, Namor.

Digital creator @mizuri already has his choice on who should play Namor in the MCU. In a Black Panther 2 fan poster posted on Instagram, actor Luke Evans is pictured as the aquatic antihero. Mizuri explains in her post that amid the recent casting rumors, she has had Evans in mind for some time. You can see the fan art below.

Rumors of who could play Namor

The actor is known for his performances in Clash of the Titans (2010) and The Hobbit, and played Gaston in the 2017 live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast. However, recent rumors indicate that Narcos: Mexico star Tenoch Huerta will play Namor in Black Panther 2. Regardless of who plays the character, MCU fans speculate that Namor will be the movie’s villain. Namor, the mutant king of Atlantis, has been an important character throughout the history of Marvel comics, interacting with popular heroes such as the Avengers and the X-Men.

It’s unclear how Namor will join the MCU, but comic book fans have some ideas. Some believe that the Atlantean King will fight a war in Wakanda. Others believe that perhaps Black Panther 2 will pave the way for the introduction of new super teams like the Illuminati. In the comics, Namor has some experience fighting alongside the Avengers. Often known as the first antihero, Namor refused to join the original Avengers when offered a spot in 1965, preferring to continue his solo adventures as a hero and antagonist to various Marvel characters. It is not yet known if Namor will play a hero or a villain in Black Panther 2. But after subtle easter eggs and references were seen in recent Marvel movies like Avengers: Endgame, one thing is for sure: the MCU is ready to dive into the world of Atlantis.