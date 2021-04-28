Spectacular Fan Art of Jon Hamm as Omni-Man from Invincible

The animated series Invincible is taking Amazon Video by storm and if they ever do a live action version, we already know what Jon Hamm would look like as Omni-Man.

Surely if someone thinks of the real version of Nolan Grayson / Omni-Man from Invincible, the first person that comes to mind is JK SimmonsIn fact, it is the actor who lends his voice to animation. But even so, it would also be spectacular if Jon hamm bring it to life, especially after seeing the artist’s spectacular Fan Art @jackson_caspersz that we leave you next.

Next to the image we can read: “I honestly love this program haha. I was hooked from the first episode. At first I wanted to do JK Simmons, but unfortunately it doesn’t fit his age. I feel like Jon Hamm with the mustache could work perfectly. Let me know what you think. “

They have been developing a movie about this comic for a while.

“Working with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg on the movie, I think when the movie comes out, you’ll see that there are big differences.” Robert Kirkman, the comic’s creator, said in an interview earlier this year. “I think there are a lot of different ways to adapt Invincible, and the starting points will be very different. Therefore, the type of story that we are telling in the film version is very different from the type of story that we are telling in the animated version, and you will see the two coinciding and coexisting, but being very separate. So I wouldn’t expect any kind of … You know, there might be some casting crossover. I think it would be a fun thing to do. There are some actors that I think would do very well as the live action counterpart. But yes, the two things are very different ”.

Knowing that they want to give the movie a different look than the series, they may Jon hamm have your chance. While, JK Simmons, talked about how complicated his character is.

“One of the things that attracted me to this, was that, the metaphor of puberty here that Mark is going through and that is something difficult to negotiate as we all know on the boy’s side, and as I now know on the boy’s side. parents too, it’s a very difficult time in life for all of us ”. JK Simmons said in a recent interview. “In the case of these characters that Robert Kirkman gave us, it’s like that on steroids. So that was definitely one of the really interesting aspects for me. And all the family dynamics with father, mother and son, it was a real pleasure to be able to perform those scenes with two actors like Steven Yeun and Sandra Oh and sometimes even be in the studio together, which is unusual for me. animation experience ”.

Would you like to see Jon Hamm play Omni-Man in a live action Invincible movie? Or should it be JK Simmons? Leave us your comments below.