Spectacular example of the successful Alfa Romeo 155 V6 by Martini Alfa Corse for sale

A copy with a great track record of the latest racing variant of the Alfa Romeo 155 is going to be auctioned by RM Sotheby’s next June. This unit of the precious racing car of the Martini Alfa Corse team was driven by Nicola Larini and achieved victories at circuits such as Mugello and Interlagos.

The Alfa Romeo 155 V6 is one of the most iconic and remembered competition models of the 1990s and not only for its numerous DTM and ITC victories, but for its striking and radical aesthetics, as They had a very aggressive and muscular presence thanks to their elaborate aerodynamic configuration, typical of the models that competed in that championship.

The precious specimen that stars in these photographs will be auctioned next June by RM Sotheby’s and not only it has a great state of conservation, but it is also a piece with a great sporting record.

This unit corresponds to the chassis # SE065-005 of the Alfa Romeo 155 V6 TI ITC, the latest racing version of this model and which was employed in the 1996 season with Nicola Larini at the wheel, the same one that won the Italian Touring Car Championship in 1992 and the DTM Championship in 1993 with the Alfa Corse team.

In addition to the striking and sporty aesthetics of this racing variant, that season the Alfa Corse team wore the Martini Racing colors, so the vehicle’s stamp could not be more striking. Like the rest of the Alfa Romeo 155 of the ITC this one is based on a light tubular frame with a central cage reinforced with carbon fiber and in the front zone it has 497 PS (490 hp) V6 paired with a semi-sequential trasaxle transmission, mounted on the rear axle. As for the aerodynamic configuration, it is worth taking a look at the detail photos in the upper gallery, because there are few categories that allow a display of aerodynamic solutions like those carried by this unit.

Nicola larini achieved victory with this chassis at the ITC Mugello and Interlagos tests, in addition to obtaining a pole and two fastest laps that same year. Despite scoring a good number of points, that season Larini only managed to finish eleventh overall, one of his worst results as a touring car driver. After a few years in the hands of Alfa Corse, the model passed into private hands and its last owner acquired it in 2018, subjecting the vehicle to expensive maintenance treatments, which still have invoices worth € 350,000. The auction house estimates a final price between € 700,000 and € 800,000.