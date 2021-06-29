Spectacular day full of Olympic minimums in Castellón

06/29/2021 at 10:59 PM CEST

A few hours after the ranking is closed and the athletes who enter the list for the Olympic Games are known, The VIII Castellón Provincial Council Trophy ‘José Antonio Cansino Memorial’ gave away a spectacular day this Tuesday with several minimums and excellent records, although the male and female 4×400 relays will not be able to accompany the mixed to Asian lands.

The great protagonist was the Valencian Fatima Diame, an athlete who has managed to overcome a very complicated season due to physical problems and who caught the train to Tokyo when she was running away.

The athlete of the Valencia Athletics Club he had to jump 6.82 and he made it on his sixth and last attempt with the maximum favorable wind allowed (+2.0), so it will emulate Concha Montaner, María del Mar Jover and company in the great Olympic event.

Although he already had his ticket to Japan insured, María Belén Toimil gave another sensational contest to beat his own Spanish shot put record by 16 centimeters and set it at 18.80 meters, 19th in the world this season. After causing a sensation in ‘La Resistencia’ due to her magical normality, the Galician continues to approach the 19-meter barrier.

María Belén Toimil continues to make history

| .

Huge Dani Maple

Two days after living the most bitter part of athletics when having to retire in the Spanish Championship, Spanish leader of the year Dani Arce demonstrated to the technical director Pepe Peiró who is in top shape with a sensational victory in 3,000 obstacles with a personal best (8: 17.59).

Therefore and although the decision must be made by Peiró, everything indicates that the trio that will represent Spain in the Games will be formed by the national champion Sebas Martos, continental runner-up Fernando Carro and Maple, to the detriment of Barça Ibrahim Ezzaydouni.

And what to say by Pablo Sánchez-Valladares? With Saúl Ordóñez ‘fixed’ and with Adrián Ben also with a minimum, the azulgrana had to run in less than 1: 45.20 and … he stopped the clock at 1: 45.19! Better personal record and almost certain ticket for the Games to the detriment of Javier Mirón.

Sánchez-Valladares is already a real reality

| .

Came fourth, but Ordóñez was even better. The Spanish and European runner-up finished third with 1: 44.80 and he showed that his name should be in that shortlist of Spanish representatives at the Games.

Good brands

Also they shone Extremadura Javier Cienfuegos hammer (76.36), the Catalan Sara Gallego in 400 hurdles in her fight to lose 56 seconds (56.41), the Hispanolusa ‘Soli’ Pereira in 1,500 (4: 07.75) and the ‘American’ university student Mario García Romo in the same test (3: 35.79 ).

As for international brands, highlight the 11.15 of the Portuguese Lorene Bazolo in 100 meters, the Cuban Yaime Pérez in disk (67.90), also Cuban star Juan Miguel Echevarria in length (8.38), the Dominican Marileidy Paulino in 400 (50.12), the Cuban Liadagmis Povea in triple (14.70) and Rosemary Almanza in 800 (1: 58.02), and the Ethiopian Genzebe Dibaba in 1,500 (4: 05.82).

Echevarria will aspire to the maximum in Tokyo

| .

For the rest, the Hispanic-Cuban Lois Maikel Martínez sent the disc to 62.50 (his best mark of the season), Dídac Plana jumped 5.46 on the pole and could not with 5.56, the irundarra Teresa Errandonea won 100 hurdles with 13.05 (one hundredths behind his best mark) and Jean Maria Okutu (7.96) and Héctor Santos (7.95) touched eight meters.

The two 4x400s, out of the Games

It was very complicated and there was no ‘miracle’, so the only relay that will participate in Tokyo will be the mixed 4×400, in principle with Laura Bueno and Aauri Lorena Bokesa as almost fixed in females and with Bernat Erta as the main male exponent before the possible ‘no’ of Óscar Husillos.

The female relay had to go down from 3: 29.42 with Laura Bueno, Andrea Jiménez, Bárbara Camblor and Bokesa … and it was less than a second after a great performance with 3: 30.25. And the men’s with Julio Arenas, Samuel García, the European indoor champion Óscar Husillos and Bernat Erta needed to be below 3: 02.42 and was also very close with 3: 03.26. A double penalty.