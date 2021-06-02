Spectacular Concept Art of Alien 5 by Neill Blomkamp

If there is a movie that would have been incredible for them to make that we will never see, it is definitely Neill Blomkamp’s Alien 5.

A few years ago, they commissioned Neill Blomkamp to do Alien 5, the director was very fashionable thanks to sci-fi hits like District 9 (2009) and Elysium (2013). All the information that was leaked was spectacular, but Ridley scott (creator of the saga) decided to cancel the fifth installment because he had released Prometheus (2012) and wanted to follow that line with what later became Alien: Covenant (2017).

So before they canceled the project, Neill Blomkamp did a lot of work with the story and with the Concept Art, so from time to time we can see an image of what they had thought for Alien 5. Where would obviously return Ripley from Sigourney weaver and there would be great battles against the terrifying aliens.

Two of the most interesting plot twists we can discover is that we would see again Hicks Y Newt from Aliens: The Return (1986). Although they supposedly died before the events of Alien 3 (1992). So Alien 5 perhaps he would have left the third and fourth installments behind and that means they would have linked directly to the second.

The Concept Art can be seen on the official website of the artist Djahal.

What is the future of the saga?

Since Disney acquired FOX, got the film rights to the franchise, so maybe one day we can see Alien 5, but it probably won’t be Neill Blomkamp The responsible. Meanwhile, they are planning a series that will go directly to Hulu, although it should not be ruled out that in some time we may also see it in Disney Plus. It is undoubtedly a perfect way to expand the mythology of this science fiction and horror saga that has been scaring and fascinating viewers around the world for more than 40 years.

All movies of Alien can currently be seen in the Star section of Disney Plus.