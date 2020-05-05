Every fighter dreams of contesting and winning the green and gold belt of the World Boxing Council (WBC). Not everyone succeeds.

The lagoons César “La Cintura” Soto, Cristian “Diamante” Mijares, Yazmín “La Rusita” and Marco Antonio “Veneno” Rubio, boasted these achievements, of having the most prestigious belt in professional boxing.

And it is that since its birth, the organism has sought in every possible way to innovate and transform the so-called sport of flat noses and cauliflower ears.





THE GREAT GOAL

The green and gold belt is the emblem of the WBC and the highest recognition to those who go up to expose their life in the ring, for which the body that the Mexican Mauricio Sulaimán chairs, designed a series of special and unique belts in order to reward and recognize the fights that have transpired in boxing history.

One of them is the “Don Adolfo López Mateos” belt, a recognition that the organization grants to fighters who face each other on the two most important dates for Mexico, May 5 (Battle of Puebla) and September 16 ( Independence Day).





A WORK OF ART

This is how the WBC unveiled the “Mazahua-Otomí” belt, a jewel created by artisan hands from the Mazahua culture of the State of Mexico.

The WBC has worked hand in hand with Mexican artisans, who have transformed the belt into true pieces of art, each representing the best of their culture.

This belt is the result of the synergy between design and Mexican embroidery. The creative hands of Angélica and Lilia Reyes Martínez, artisans, originally from the community of San Felipe Santiago, in Villa de Allende, both embroidered the piece, working for a month, for more than 400 hours.

Mexican artisans, for centuries have worked the materials, symbols and images that give this land identity; bringing together elements of popular art and ancient thought, which is represented in the symbols and iconography of indigenous peoples.

The purple, violet, pink, blue, green, yellow, orange, carmine and red colors show the harmony based on the love and care of the family, the diversity, the fertility of the valleys; inspiration to protect the rights and freedoms of women; the future, the desire and drive of young people; the field, productivity; joy and motivation to serve others, equality, tolerance, and equal opportunities; care and health; as well as firmness in decisions to obtain strong results.

The center of the belt is formed by an obsidian plate from Teotihucán as a smoking mirror that carries Teotihuacán among its attributes, emblem of its warrior dedication, strength for battle and symbol of night power. This mirror is adorned by the indigenous symbols of the stars such as: the Sun, the stars, the moon and the constellations.

Beside the obsidian circle, two stylized representations of stars symbolizing light, guidance, and destiny. Due to their bright colors, they represent happy and festive life, while the symmetry alludes to the balance of indigenous life. On each side, on the body of the belt, a serpentine border, symbol of Quetzalcóatl, then the figure of the deer, an animal that among other things is considered the founder of peoples and lineages in many cultures. Finally, the birds, a symbol of freedom.

Thanks to the incorporation of elements from nature, carried by the imagination and the capacity for interpretation, to stylized designs of vegetables, flowers, animals, birds, reptiles, human and mythological figures, recreating universal conceptions of beauty, freedom, strength, harmony , life, death, birth and many other concepts linked to the ancient roots cosmogony, such as that of the indigenous peoples of Mexico, this belt is a symbol of the greatness and cultural diversity of the State of Mexico and the country.

This belt would have been delivered last Saturday to the winner between the Mexican “Canelo” Alvarez and the British Saunders, so later, who will be given this beautiful work of art that recalls the roots and the vastness of culture national.





OTHER BELTS: – HUICHOL

This handmade piece was made by the Huicholes Indians under the leadership of the artist Luis de la Cruz López, who gave life to this mystical piece where I create enigmatic worlds whose protagonists are moons, suns, trees, labyrinths, spirals, mountains and cosmic oceans that tirelessly appear expressed in the art, religion and customs of the Huichols. A belt with conceptual art that honorably represented Mexico and boxing in a very special way.

They disputed it:

Saúl Álvarez and Julio César Chávez Jr. “Huichol I” / May 6, 2017.

Gennady Golovkin and Saúl Álvarez “Huichol II” / September 16, 2017.





– CHIAPANECO

The “Bats’il Ajaw Belt” which means “True Hero”, was designed by artisans from Chiapas who in each embroidery sought to print the symbolism of this culture through iconic figures such as the serpent symbol of the earth and fertility, the footprint of the jaguar which represents power, strength and bravery, the corn symbol of creation, the flower that represents beauty and life and the diamond as the world.

Two versions one in white and one where the color blue predominates, as well as details such as corn, jaguar and flowers that are representative of Mayan culture.

They disputed it:

Gennady Golovkin and Vanes Martirosyan “Chiapaneco 1” / May 5, 2018.

Gennady Golovkin and Saúl Álvarez II “Chiapaneco II” / September 15, 2018.





– MAYA

This belt has had two versions, but in both Maya belt represents the leadership of the jaguar warriors in search of fame in the eyes of Kukulcán, the deity that represents air and water, two of the most fluid elements in nature, as the dance that takes place inside the boxing ring. A sash that symbolically represents the 18 centuries of Mayan Culture in the Year of the Mayans.

They disputed it:

Saúl Álvarez and Daniel Jacobs “Maya I” / May 4, 2019.

Tyson Fury and Otto Wallin “Maya II” / September 14, 2019.

