Spectacular Black Widow Manhunt Revealed

On July 9, the long-awaited solo Black Widow movie opens simultaneously in theaters and on Disney + Premium, and today we get a scene with a spectacular chase

The new images of Black Widow from Marvel Studios presented during the MTV 2021 “Movie & TV Awards” are now available, live from the Palladium in Los Angeles and presented by Leslie Jones. The Marvel Studios series on Disney +, Wandavision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier, were the big winners of the night.

During the gala, Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson received the Generation Award, an honor that honors actors for their contributions to film and television. Johansson thus joins a list of actors who previously received the award, including Sandra Bullock, Jim Carrey, Tom Cruise, Johnny Depp, Robert Downey Jr, Jamie Foxx, Dwayne Johnson, Mike Myers, Chris Pratt, Adam Sandler, Will Smith, Mark Wahlberg and Reese Witherspoon, among others.

The images in question of Black Widow show us a spectacular persecution that will take place in the film and in which we can see Scarlett Johansson with Florence Pugh, an actress who plays Yelena in the film, and which we can see again in the Hawk Eye series.

Synopsis:

In Marvel Studios’ Black Widow, an action-packed spy thriller, Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, faces the darkest chapters in her history when a dangerous conspiracy related to her past emerges. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to end her, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the trail of shattered relationships she left behind long before she became an Avenger.

Scarlett Johansson reprises the role of Natasha / Black Widow, Florence Pugh plays Yelena, David Harbor plays Alexei / The Red Guardian and Rachel Weisz plays Melina. Black Widow is directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige. It is the first film in the Fourth Phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The film will be in theaters and on Disney + premium from July 9 this year.