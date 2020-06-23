The second Huawei brand has launched the Honor 9A in Spain, a smartphone that positions itself at the limit of what we can consider as mid-range, and that is emerging, thanks to its good set of specifications and its low price, as one of the best terminals that we can currently find in relation to price-performance.

At the design level the Honor 9A does not stand out in any sense, but it is not out of place either. We are facing a smartphone that bets on the classic all-screen format with a flat front, crowned by a notch in the shape of a drop of water where the front camera is located. At the back we have a rectangular space that houses a configuration of three cameras, and right next to it is the fingerprint reader.

The decision to mount the fingerprint reader on the back of the Honor 9A is not a coincidence, it is the best option for those terminals that need Reduce costs without sacrificing important functions. Models that use an OLED panel can integrate the fingerprint reader on the screen, but this implies a higher cost. In the case of models with IPS panels, the fingerprint reader is mounted on the back or, in some cases, on the side.

As expected, the Honor 9A uses a plastic frame, although on the front it mounts a glass layer that protects the screen against scratches. Use glass and metal It would have made the final price more expensive.

Honor 9A Specifications

6.3-inch IPS screen with HD + resolution (1,600 x 720 pixels).

MediaTek Helio P22 SoC with eight-core CPU and PowerVR GE8320 GPU.

3GB of RAM.

64 GB of expandable storage capacity.

Triple rear camera: 13 MP main camera, 5 MP wide angle and 2 MP depth sensor.

8 MP front camera.

5,000 mAh battery.

Fingerprint reader, FM radio.

Android 10 as operating system with MagicUI 3.1 layer and AppGallery.

Measurements: 159.1 x 74.1 x 9 mm.

Weight: 185 grams.

As we can see the hardware configuration that brings the Honor 9A is quite discreet but balanced, and at the same time it should be enough to easily meet the needs of any average user.

The most interesting thing is, as we anticipate, its value for money, as this terminal will hit the Spanish market in July at a price of 159 euros, but it can be purchased for a limited time on the official Honor website with a discount of 30 euros and we will also take free AM115 headphones.