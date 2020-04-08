Olivier Nakache and Eric Toledano “petado” in 2011 with ‘Intocable’. It was not his first film, but at least on this other side of the Pyrenees as if it were. A film that defines, marks and conditions a career at the same level as ‘The Full Monty’. It is impossible to ignore it. It IS your main argument. At least on this side of the Pyrenees Nakache and Toledano have never been Nakache and Toledano, but “the directors of ‘Intocable'”. Something that should be said they have not done much to avoid with ‘Samba’ and ‘C’est la vie’, their next two and not especially successful films that reaffirmed them in what we already knew, in “the directors of ‘Intocable'” .

Well, with ‘Specials’ they will not cease to be “the directors of ‘Intocable'” but at least they have achieved something that Peter Cattaneo, also known as “the director of ‘The Full Monty'”, did not achieve, and it is the benefit of doubt. Also, to move away, even in a relative way, the feeling of the “one-hit wonder” that for example has always weighed down the person in charge of ‘Life is beautiful’. The doubt about whether they would be able to do something else that is really worthwhile is solved with this ‘Specials’, and that when in doubt and not to hurt according to susceptibilities we will not say that it is a great movie even if it works like a thousand fucking wonders.

Wow, as ‘Untouchable’ … but in its own way, one that, as in the 2011 film, largely deactivates the probable reluctance and prejudice that we as critics, viewers or even people may harbor towards it. Or directly, towards this type of sentimental or sentimental cinema that we associate so much with Frank Capra. Life is beautiful, always look at the bright side of things and blah blah blah. God does not bitch, he just tests us. And nothing like making the underdog laugh to earn heaven. Nakache and Toledano may not be as subtle as Capra but that does not make them less effective or forceful when they are right.

At the time they were right with ‘Intocable’, and they were right again with ‘Specials’. To work, what is said to work does it perfectly, at least over short distances. And more or less in the same way as Javier Fesser in ‘Campeones’: Going unscathed from a risky and very thorny terrain where the smile should move in addition to having fun. The now politely known as Olivier Nakache and Eric Toledano dare to meddle in a world as essentially hard as that of autism, both for those who suffer it and even more if they fit, for those around them and above all, those who decide to be by his side out of conviction.

Contrary to what might seem (or expected) Toledano and Nakache approach the subject with seriousness, respect and above all sensitivity, showing with skill and abundant education its terrible magnitude in a way that nevertheless does not seem a timely and opportunistic excuse for a fiction cinematographic … although in essence, at the same time, it does not cease to be bare-chested and very much honor. In other words, if ‘Specials’ stands out it is for its honesty in the cinematographic and in the social, in the human and in the relaxed. It works as one of the most successful entertainment while being able to hit our consciousness and emotions.

In short, ‘Specials’ is one of those films with which, as with ‘Intocable’, one will come out of that cinema that now they do not let us think in terms not necessarily cinematographic … it just comes out happy, satisfied, happy, happy to be and to be breathing at that moment. With the right and necessary dose of blood in the veins. A credible and hopeful vision of a harsh reality allied with that much-needed humor and a leading couple, formed by the always convincing Vincent Cassel and Reda Kateb, as effective as they are endearing. As is the movie. The new film by Olivier Nakache and Eric Toledano.

By Juan Pairet Iglesias



@Wanchopex