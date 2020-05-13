The American Bicycle Manufacturer Specialized has expanded its catalog of electric bicycles with the Specialized Turbo Vado SL, which differs from the rest of the range precisely in what the last two letters of its name represent: Super Light. Your weight 14.9 kg, turns it into one of the lightest electric bikes on the market. But this new model does not stop there. The possibility of including a range extender battery in one of the drink holders it allows to travel with it up to 195 kilometers. The price range in which its three variants move ranges from 3,000 at 4,200 euros.

The Specialized Turbo range of bikes includes urban, road and mountain models. In this case, the Turbo Vado SL is intended to position itself as a bicycle that can serve as much as a means of transport for the city like to do a little exercise. Under the apparent appearance of a bicycle that invites sports thanks to the lightness of its aluminum frame, its characteristics also give it away for that function of becoming a means of moving from one place to another.

The Specialized Turbo Vado SL only weighs 14.9 kilograms.

The Turbo Vado SL can be configured to include fenders, carrier and integrated lighting. With 28-inch wheels it can be fitted with tires of up to 42 mm for the ball, which are commonly used in racing bicycles, while with 26-inch wheels it can be increased to 47 mm, offering a plus of comfort when it comes to go through some potholes.

Another feature that demonstrates this double intention in its use is the handlebar cartridge with Future Shock technology. Specialized has included a small 20mm travel suspension there that gives the rider a small shock absorber that is appreciated when the asphalt is not as regular as it should be.

The electric motor SL1.1 240W power, designed by Specialized, is the same as the Turbo Creo SL and Turbo Levo SL models. Embedded in a magnesium casing, its weight is only 1.1 kilograms. It is designed to provide up to 200% of the pedaling power to the cyclist, who will practically not notice its start-up and its speed changes thanks to a specially polished driver and software for this purpose. “The assistance system doesn’t detract from the driving experience, something cycling enthusiasts consider critical,” says the manufacturer.

Range extender battery for the Specialized Turbo Vado SL.

The maximum speed that can be achieved by pedaling and maintaining the motor assistance is limited to 25 km / h. The battery that powers it is integrated into the down tube and has a capacity of up to 320 Wh translated into autonomy, it can offer up to 130 kilometers in the “Eco” operating mode. The modes that offer more power significantly reduce this range, although Specialized has also thought about this. Therefore, it offers a second removable battery, range extender, which is placed in one of the two supports for the water bottles. You can add others 64 kilometers of autonomy extra, reaching a total of 195 kilometers. Recharging the two batteries into a conventional outlet takes just over two and a half hours.

Specialized offers the application Mission Control for smartphones that allows you to customize a wide range of bicycle controls and specifications. In addition to the standard telemetry offered by almost all manufacturers, it includes adjusting the power modes to suit each owner. So, for example, if the Eco Mode is not ecological enough, it is possible to adjust the maximum power that the motor can provide to adapt it to your requirements.

Specialized Mission Control app for smartphones.

The Specialized Turbo Vado SL is available from 3,000 euros, for the most economical version, the Turbo Vado SL 4.0, a price that can be considered affordable within the wide range of bicycles of the Californian manufacturer. The Turbo Vado SL 4.0 EQ costs 3,199 euros and the higher version the Turbo Vado SL 5.0 EQ 4,199 euros. The main differences between the three models are in the quality of its rear derailleur, Shimano and 10-speed in all variants (XT in the most expensive and Deore in the other two) and the accessories they include.

