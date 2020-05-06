Priority protocols for patients in the ICU queue are viewed with reservations by specialists and, on the front line, there are complaints of lack of guidance. Among the Brazilian councils and entities that have already expressed their opinion on the subject – such as the Brazilian Association of Intensive Medicine (Amib) and the Pernambuco Regional Council of Medicine (Cremepe) -, there is an understanding of prioritizing critically ill patients with a greater chance of survival and, second, those who have the longest life expectancy. The Rio Medical Council approved a document that determines criteria for hospitalization, but does not set criteria among patients who need beds.

Professor at the State University of Campinas (Unicamp) with a postdoctoral degree in Ethics and Health, the sanitarist Flávio César de Sá emphasizes that this type of decision should be made only in exceptional moments. “The best thing to do is not to have to decide, to have a place for everyone.” He points out that having a single line for ICUs (public and private) would help to avoid such a serious scenario. “The choice between a patient or another in the ICU in a public hospital, knowing that, across the street, a place in a private hospital is very cruel to society.”

The expert ponders, however, that instructions can mitigate conflicts and endorse measures adopted by health professionals. “If you don’t have any kind of recommendation, you end up having to solve it due to circumstantial issues. It is difficult for the medical team to make the decision case by case, without guidance.”

According to the president of the Union of Doctors of Amazonas, Mário Rubens Viana, the coordination of the processes is precarious. “There is no criterion established by management or an ethics committee. The scenario in Amazonas is one of confusion, there is no central coordination. The Minister of Health was here and said he has money, but management is lacking”, says the surgeon, who has been away since April to recover from covid. “There is almost always overcrowding and nobody knows what to do,” he adds.

“The doctor will accommodate him the way he does, on a chair, on the floor, it is a scenario of war medicine. He doesn’t have much choice. He meets the demand. When he arrives at a hospital that has no vacancy, he waits in the ambulance until he appears,” Viana. Sought by the report, the government of Amazonas did not manifest until 7:30 pm this Tuesday, 5th.

Sá, from Unicamp, also comments that the decision is not between life and death, but from who will receive the best treatment. “It does not completely alleviate the difficulty of the decision, nor the suffering of having to make a decision that will certainly make someone not be as well cared for as they should be.”

He comments that the Brazilian recommendations are also in line with Italy and the United States. “The more independent, the better the assessment. If you are already bedridden, you fall a lot. If you are dependent to eat or bathe, you fall even more,” he comments. In addition, health workers often have priority because they have an essential role in a time of pandemic.

Professor criticizes exclusion of patients

Dário Pasche, a nurse and graduate professor at the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS), is opposed to protocols that can exclude patients who need an ICU. He fears that this would trivialize an “unacceptable” situation that could be resolved with measures from the public authorities, such as the adoption of the single line and a national coordination of the public network. “There is a civilizing agreement that nobody’s life is more important,” he says.

“It is very bureaucratic and cold, an inadequate response for a system like SUS. I cannot accept as correct a measure that must be an absolute exception”, he says. Pasche also highlights impacts of this type of choice. “For a doctor, a nurse, it is a mortifying experience. No one makes a decision like this without being deeply affected.”

In the US and Europe, discussion went through doctors ‘immunity’ and single row of beds

With a health system focused on the private sector, the United States already points to insufficient beds. The University of Pittsburgh’s department of intensive care medicine released on April 15 a document with suggestions on how to allocate resources during a public health emergency. The text suggests that doctors who treat patients should not make decisions about screening those infected. Another professional must assume the role.

The objective, according to the text, is to guarantee individualized assessments to neutralize the negative effect of social inequalities that reduce the life expectancy of some patients. The document suggests that whoever needs an ICU should be evaluated with a score ranging from 1 to 8. The lower the score, the greater the benefit will be through intensive treatment.

In late March, professors at Harvard Law School and medicine at the University of Pittsburgh argued in The New York Times that doctors have criminal immunity and are exempt from liability when making decisions for the duration of the pandemic.

European countries such as Italy, Spain and Ireland have adopted a single line for treatment in the public and private systems. The number of beds is different in the countries of the continent. Germany has 6 ICU beds per 1,000 people, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. The United Kingdom has around 2.1, France has 3.1 and Spain 2.4.

