Mexico City.- Specialists in educational matters they pronounced themselves against the warrant issued by the Ministry of the Interior (Segob), in which he states that the reforms to the Education laws in states of the country “deprive the State of its leadership to define” educational content.

Leonardo Garcia Camarena, president of the National Union of Parents (UNPF), said that “in a dictatorial system children are state property and can indoctrinate them as they please. Not in our country. “

García Camarena, who is also National Vice President of the National Front for the Family (FNF), opposed the promotion of gender ideology “That promotes abortion and the liberation of sexuality in minors without legal consequences for anyone.”

He rejected that this happens so much in the books of

text, as well as in any space “paid with the taxes of all

Mexicans ”.

“We educate our children”

At the same time, Paulina Amozurrutia, leader of the organizations Unión Mujer and Seamos Héroes, indicated that the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the Pact of San José enshrine “the inalienable right of parents to educate their children under its values ​​and principles.”

“No government in power has the power to take away this right. Step by step they are reducing to parents the right to decide about the education of our children in a totally arbitrary and taxable way. Let us be clear: we educate our children, their parents ”he assured.

Morena goes against the

Private education

Francisco Landero, president of Suma por la Educación, considered that this is a matter of concern because the right to decide the type of education for children and youth belongs to the parents.

In his opinion, the State, rather than violate this right, is obliged to protect it. In addition, he joined the call of schools, organizations and parents, to go against what he described as a “Attack on education”.

Landero

noted that “since Morena’s arrival to the federal government and to the states that

today they govern, they began with the modification of Article 3 of the Constitution

Politics of the country and followed with the modification of the General Law of

Education”.

From there there are already several states, as is clearly the case of Puebla, in which they are getting beyond what could be allowed, exceeding and invading faculties and rights protected in the Magna Carta“Ended.

What

Segob affirms it is false: With Participation

The leader of the Monterrey organization ConParticipación, Marcial Padilla, pointed out that what Segob said is false, since “There has not even been a vote in commissions, which ensures the dependency.”

The initiative proposed by the deputy Carlos Leal, of the Social Meeting Party, seeks to include the preferential right of parents to educate their children. Opponents say it is unconstitutional and violates the secular state, but for Padilla this is not true.

“Those who oppose the law do so because they want to force children to receive certain content as the government dictates, which goes against what the Universal Declaration of Human Rights says and the Declaration of the Rights of the Child, which are binding agreements for Mexico, “Padilla concluded.

