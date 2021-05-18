Specialists lowered the recommended age for colon cancer screening to 45 years

The Preventive Services Working Group, one of the main medical references in the country, reduced on Tuesday the age at which it recommends starting colorectal examinations to detect cancer of the 50 to 45 years.

That group had already published a draft of that recommendation in October, but this Tuesday it released its final conclusion in the scientific journal JAMA.

The doctors on that panel advise that all adults between 45 and 75 years old are screened for colorectal cancer.

This recommendation is for people who do not have symptoms and who have a medium risk, without any previous diagnosis of cancer of this type or history of polyps in the colon or rectum, and without family precedents that could put them in danger.

The task force also advised conducting selective medical examinations in adults from among the 76 and 85 years, depending on the health of the patient.

In 2016, the scientists of this panel recommended starting medical evaluations to detect tumors of this class from the age of 50.

“We believe that with the examination, starting at 50, we can prevent about 50 cases of colorectal cancer in a population of 1,000 people and avoid around 50 deaths. If we lower it after 45, we will avoid two or three more cases and maybe one death ”, The vice chairman of the task force, Michael Barry, told CNN on Tuesday.

Thanks to this official recommendation, colorectal exams for people between the ages of 45 and 75 can be covered by most health insurance in the US, without the need for a copayment.

According to CNN, colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of death from tumors in the country, and an estimated 52,980 people in the US will die from this reason in 2021.

Most cases are found in people between 65 and 74 years old, But this recommendation reflects the trend that this type of cancer is appearing in younger people.

