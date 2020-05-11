Mexico City.- Due to the constant campaigns that promote abortion at home, pro-life organizations such as the National Front for the Family have insisted on informing about the risks that women run when undergoing this practice.

As part of the digital activities of the National Front for the Puebla Family, they held the Abortion conference, safe at home ?, where the specialist in Gynecology and Obstetrics, Roxana Patricia Álvarez Soriano, surgeon with an honorable mention from the FES Zaragoza (UNAM) She explained in detail all the information to raise awareness of the dangers women face when doing this alone in their homes.

He indicated that abortionists incite, without giving all the information to women, they offer them the “easiest” way without talking about adverse effects, because pills are not the same for every woman and also bleeding and infections can occur, as in any clinical procedure.

He commented that each patient responds differently and there is always the possibility that the product (pill) fails, in addition to the symptoms that they will experience with the adverse effects of the medication, such as pain, bleeding, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and are life-threatening if they do this alone at home.

The patients must be seen at the control in the first 24 hours for evolution, so “the resolution of the problem can take up to 4 weeks, even with continuous bleeding, anemia or loss of consciousness may occur, putting their lives at risk if Remains of inert tissues remain for more than 24 hours increasing the possibility of infection and even a sepsis (syndrome of potentially fatal physiological, pathological and biochemical abnormalities associated with an infection), explained Álvarez.

It is evident that if they have any complications, hospitals are giving priority to patients with Covid-19, said Roxana Álvarez, who invited to take into account all the serious dangers it represents for a woman to subject her body to the consequences of an abortion, when there are many civil organizations that can support them to save your baby’s life and have alternatives to protect them both.

In psychological and emotional terms, abortion also has a negative impact on her life prognosis. It has been found that post-traumatic stress symptoms, such as depression and organic lack of control, can occur when the pregnancy is traumatic.

Many women resort to abortion for lack of information, they decide the easiest option (without information), so it is important that they have all this information about complications.

