In general, mosquitoes feed on vegetable nectar, but females need blood to ripen their eggs. For this purpose they end up biting humans and causing discomfort such as itching, pain and even secondary infections in some cases.

Studies suggest that mosquitoes are attracted to their victims’ specific odors, but body heat and sweat can also contribute to this. Generally after the bite, the body reacts by means of an allergic reaction and, in the process, the skin becomes red and there may be local swelling, however some individuals are more sensitive to the bites and may present more severe manifestations.

The mosquito bite

Generally, the hours of their greatest activity take place in the morning and late afternoon, when temperatures are not yet so high and the sun is not so strong. That is why in these two periods you need to be even more careful with the bites.

Because they are able to recognize some substances eliminated by the skin and sweat, mosquitoes tend to be more attracted to some individuals at the expense of others.

So it is common that in the same place one person is much more stung than another.

According to observations, it is possible to notice that mosquitoes generally prefer men, obese people, pregnant women and individuals with type O blood. In addition, the more sweat the body, the more insects are attracted.

When biting the mosquito, it injects its saliva with anticoagulant substances so that it can suck blood without it clotting.

People allergic to bites are actually sensitive to substances present in the insect’s saliva and end up having allergic reactions to them.

In most cases the reactions are mild, causing only redness, swelling and itching, but in some cases it can be more severe and can lead to severe swelling, pus and fever.

How to avoid mosquito bites

Even for individuals who are not hypersensitive to the bites it is recommended that they be avoided because there are other serious issues related to them, such as the viral diseases mentioned above.

In environments with a high concentration of insects, the most recommended is to use physical barriers that prevent bites.

The main measure to be adopted is the use and screens on doors and windows to prevent the entry of insects. In addition mosquito nets can be used on the beds. But especially in open environments it is necessary that the individual protects himself wearing long clothes. The less the skin is exposed, the better.

It is worth mentioning that mosquitoes prefer dark colored clothes, especially if they are combined with light colored pieces. That is why it is necessary to avoid this combination as much as possible.

Chemical repellents are also a great option for keeping insects at bay. Several of them are based on DEET or icaridine and can help a lot. More information about repellents can be found at https://outside360.com.br/melhor-repelente/. But in relation to them, care must be taken to reapply whenever the skin comes into contact with water.

Homemade alternatives to care for mosquito bites

1. Soda bicarbonate paste with water;

2. In meat tenderizers sold in supermarkets there is the substance papain. So it is possible to mix a little with water and apply on the affected area.

3. Paste made with crushed aspirin mixed with water forming a paste that must be applied over the wounds;

4. Taking a pain reliever like aspirin or ibuprofen by mouth can help to reduce reactions.

Despite being very uncomfortable and bringing many problems to humans, mosquito bites can be avoided in several ways, especially through physical and chemical barriers.

If they occur despite all care, it is necessary to treat them correctly to relieve the symptoms of itching and swelling.

In that case it is advised that a doctor prescribes a cream or ointment. But it may be necessary to use an oral medication if the reaction is very intense.

Taking care of mosquito bites is essential to avoid secondary infections, as well as the appearance of scars.

