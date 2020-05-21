Mexico City.- This situation that we are currently experiencing in the framework of the pandemic due to the Covid-19 is difficult for all of us, it has changed the way we live and relate, but being women, mothers, professionals, many times the day to day presents with different challenges and very varied levels of complexity.

Paulina Amozurrutia, expert in women and family issues, through a webinar presented the topic: ‘How to be a woman and achieve fullness in the midst of a pandemic’.

Paulina is the national coordinator of Unión Mujer, a movement born in Mexico that seeks to renew the issue of women to bring it to a more humane feminism that allows women to develop to live more fully.

She is also the mother of four children, is a pedagogue, teacher and host in the media, and is also the CEO of the Seamos Héroes foundation, created by Eduardo Verástegui, whose purpose is to teach all people to become heroes by putting their talents at the service of others.

Speaking on the topic of “women and the pandemic,” Paulina stressed that women have always been the heart of the family, but today they are physically the reflector, since what they live as women extends in the family spirit.

Being full in the midst of the current crisis is not something simple, he emphasized, since radical changes are taking place in these times, so to speak of plenitude is to speak of a very complex and challenging issue, but it is also a unique opportunity that comes with this pandemic.

Fullness, Paulina Amozurrutia pointed out, is an attitude from the inside out, where perfection should not be sought but balance and a focus to help us get out should be sought.

To understand fullness, you have to understand what makes us full, because we are different and each person does different things fully, so you have to have a deep understanding of us and this confinement is also serving that purpose.

The specialist in issues of women, life and family, indicated that the confinement has forced us to keep silent and turn inward, that’s why it is also so difficult, because before we had the pretext of traffic, of going, coming and going, but now In this time where we are, it seems with time to spare, the truth is that we find that we have to turn inward and that is where we generate fulfillment.

“If you as a woman believe that things from outside are going to make you whole, you are wrong, if you think that having something or having someone with you, buying something, the reality is that fulfillment does not depend on external circumstances but on an internal work that you develop towards the outside ”.

The first thing you have to do is decide to be well, have an attitude of gratitude, of silence, of self-observation that will help you develop wholeness, he stressed.

In this sense, Paulina Amozurrutia stressed that fulfillment is not a goal but a path that is worked day by day.

And when speaking about the health crisis due to the coronavirus, he said that it is necessary to understand that what we are experiencing is not a parenthesis in our lives but a change of life.

In times of storm, he emphasized, the idea is not to hold on to something but to learn to swim, it is a time when all things are going to change, the way we operate, in which we live and work, for what I recommend change with circumstances.

“If you don’t want to make a positive change in yourself, there is going to be a time when you are going to have to let go of what you are holding and the storm is going to take you.”

How to do it? He detailed a process with different specific points: make the unconscious aware, know yourself, get organized, disconnect from time to time, seek your passion, produce and help.

Likewise, she spoke of four areas in which every woman must work: personal, work, family and transcendent; that’s where we can apply these changes, he said.

He said that a woman becomes full from the inside out and you have to transcend in these areas to achieve it, but beyond being a man or a woman, being complementary and in balance with the world.

“Strong families are not perfect families; happiness and fulfillment are not in perfection, stop looking to be perfect, stop looking to have a perfect family and start being a full woman, a full family, this is achieved in silence, in observation, in love, in quality towards others ”, he stated.