Special Sunday at EXATLON 5 USA What happened?

Telemundo Octavio Gonzalez is once again part of Team Contendientes.

Although it was already clear that there would be no elimination on the night of Sunday, June 20, in Exatlon United States, no one was prepared for the prizes that would be distributed among the athletes, on Father’s Day in the so-called “Fiercest Competition on the Planet ”Was celebrated in a big way alongside the warriors in action for fabulous rewards.

Sunday, June 20, at Exatlon United States

Already last Friday, June 18, the fact that there was no fight for the sentence in Exatlon United States opened the possibility that the night of June 20 was not a duel for the permanence but, a day of awards, and Indeed, that’s how it was, the athletes battled for the three stars with prizes in the yellow circuit, on the banks of the Chavón River, where aiming and communication between the athletes will play a very important role in guaranteeing success, on a Sunday special.

In the three stars were the following: A scooter, a four-wheel motorcycle, and a late-model truck.

The presenter Frederik Oldenburg, began the competition by congratulating all the parents of Exatlon United States for being the day on which that special member of the family is celebrated, and then announcing that in effect there would be no elimination, on the contrary it would be a Team game, where the two fastest men and two women of the winning team would face each other for the prizes we already mentioned. The scooter, the motorcycle and the truck.

Before starting, Celebrity Dave Sappelt told Frederik Oldenburg that he was focused on winning on a special day to share that award with his little ones. Norma Palafox, for her part, congratulated all the parents on her day and said that of the three awards she would love the one because they are all going to play a role and she confessed happy to be able to receive any of them.

On the side of the Contestants, Andoni García said he felt “a little strange” because on his first Father’s Day he was without his son, but he knew that he would support him from home through television.

The night began with a point for the Blues, in a different battle, and thus they remained with a score from Mirna Almada and Octavio Gonzalez, which made the scoreboard start with a 3 to 0 in favor of the Contendings, but let’s leave the champion to her. of soccer, Norma Palafox, to give the first point to the Reds, who was followed by Jeyvier Cintrón consecutively.

Dania Aguillón was the one who tied the score and made everything more interesting in a 3 to 3 that started the second round of pairings. But the blues had a north, which they were not going to lose, they quickly placed the score table 7 to 4. Everything indicates that tonight it will also be blue. Mirna Almada was the one who gave the victory to the Contestants. The two fastest women were Wilmarie León and Mirna, and for the men Octavio and Andoni. Now the battle would be between them to find out who will be in front of the stars.

Wilmarie Negrón and Octavio Gonzalez ended up choosing the stars, and Negrón took the latest model car zero miles while Tavo won a scooter.

Congratulations Wilmarie!

