Riot, the company behind League of Legends, has released a series of special skins, which will only be available for a limited time, with the intention of raising money to fight the Covid-19. It is a series of medical-themed costumes for the champions who transform their appearance, and whose collection is directed to a charitable purpose.

In this sense, the new cosmetics from LoL to fight Covid-19 they are made up of a total of three skins for three of the game’s champions, Akali, Shen and Kennen; and of various icons, gestures and small cosmetic changes. Despite the fact that these cosmetics are focused on their purchase separately, to give the user greater customization options, Riot also allows them to be purchased all at once through a special pack.

Players who are interested in these new cosmetics have to keep in mind that they will only be Available on a limited basis until July 23. In addition, according to the company, no benefits are sought with this campaign: 100% of the proceeds from this selection of cosmetics will go directly to the Riot Games Social Fund, the company’s charitable part for charities.

In this sense, what is sought is to allocate the collection of these League of Legends cosmetics to a direct line of action against the Covid-19, especially for use it to buy resources for doctors, nurses and other frontline workers and protect the most vulnerable.

The company has also stated that the money raised will provide critical financial aid to families and people who have been negatively affected by the virus, without specifying the specifics.

It is not the first time that Riot and League of Legends have launched such a campaign to join forces against Covid-19. Recently, a supportive stream of the game for 48 hours managed to raise $ 4.5 million for this project supported by a multitude of users around the world, which is expected to be now surpassed by this in-game cosmetic content that can be used by all players. of the most popular MOBA.