The Subdelegation of the Government in Seville has hosted this Tuesday the celebration of a security meeting in which the device for the match between Sevilla FC and Real Betis Balompié will be finalized next Thursday, day June 11, at 10:00 p.m., at Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium.

06/09/2020

Act at 22:54

CEST

This is the meeting that opens the return to competition in the First Division of Spanish football after the health emergency caused by Covid19 and that, following the agreement of the Ministry of Health and the Professional Football League (LFP) for sports competitions, will be disputed behind closed doors.

The meeting held was attended by the representatives of the participating clubs, as well as those responsible for the different units that intervene in the party’s security devices, which correspond to National Police, Local Police and 061, in addition to private security of both clubs.

Considering the uniqueness of the call, a safety device “dimensioned and adapted to the circumstances & rdquor ;, as explained by the sub-delegate, so that security can be guaranteed in areas where a greater confluence of people is expected, such as around the stadium.

SECURITY PLAN

The security device will have more than 600 police and private security personnel. The National Police contributes 500 troops and operational groups of Intervention Units (UIP), Prevention and Reaction units (UPR), motorcycle subgroup of the UPR, officials of the Provincial Information Brigade, a team from the Provincial Private Security Unit, cavalry and canine guides. Units from the two affected districts will also actively participate, in this case Nervión and Sur.

Local Police, Fire and Civil Protection They also allocate numerous troops, to which we must add two ambulances with their corresponding staff of 061 doctors, nurses and technicians

The security plan will be activated tomorrow Wednesday in a precritical phase, with a special device by the Prevention and Reaction Units (UPR) and the Police Information Brigade (BPI) and, once the meeting is over, a post-critical phase, in which intervention units will participate, and will remain in operation until the hours after the end of the meeting.

Police officers will control the concentration of fans in the vicinity of the hotels where the teams are housed; the transfer to the stadium of the teams, directors and referees, and especially, the surroundings of the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán stadium.

In this regard, the deputy delegate of the Government in Seville, Carlos Toscano, has asked the fans “Responsibility & rdquor; To keep the social distance of two meters, the use of face masks and avoiding crowded spaces, so that the security and prevention measures against Covid 19 can be maintained. In addition, it has called for caution so that the hobbies do not gather in the hotels where the teams are concentrated.

To avoid concentrations, the perimeter fences will be placed in the vicinity of the stadium Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán and on the street that gives access to the main door, which will remain cut off, being only accessible to teams.

THE EXPLANATED ANNEXES WILL BE ZONE

In order to enable prevention measures against Covid19, both the stadium and the adjoining esplanades will be zoned.

From Wednesday afternoon the disinfection, cleaning and sealing by means of the areas and units of the passage and permanence areas of the members of the sports teams of both clubs. It’s about the green area, which will have maximum protection, and includes changing rooms, press room, bench area, preferred court bench and all the playing field.

In the benches, the players will maintain the necessary safety distance, so that part of the stands has been enabled to expand its capacity.

The opening of this area and the unsealing of the dependencies will take place exclusively according to the need for access four hours before the meeting.

The entire stadium has been disinfected and the same day of the meeting there will be an inspection by private security personnel.

In the blue Zone, destined to the development of parallel activities during the match, such as the areas for club employees or television production, a constant cleaning.

At Exterior of the stadium, the Red zone, a exhaustive cleaning 24 hours before the start of the match and will require personnel to pass an accreditation.