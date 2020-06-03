© Provided by Ten Minutes

This Wednesday, June 3, at 10:45 p.m., Antena 3 emits another installment ‘On the front line’, which confronts heroes and heroines of this coronavirus crisis.

Atresmedia has honored in its specials on the first line all the workers whose effort and commitment are helping to overcome the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic And, on this occasion, it will reveal the role of family, friends and neighbors in a country accustomed to short distances.

This Wednesday, Antena 3 launches a new program in which Frontline reporters travel to Andalusia, Basque Country, Valencian Community and Extremadura to make a faithful portrait of the relationships that, once again, are revealed as a key social cushion in Spain.

Capeless heroes

Ángel, the youngest son of the González, who works as a health emergency technician in the Alicante municipality of Pilar de la Horadada, has faced a double social distancing. Isolated from his family so as not to expose them to the virus, he has given up seeing his girlfriend, from whom he is barely separated by a few meters because he lives in the border town of San Pedro del Pinatar, belonging to Murcia.

In the Cadiz town of Zahara de la Sierra, Union make force. Its inhabitants have lent themselves to protect themselves and lean against the effects of the coronavirus. They have made virtue of necessity, turning absence of coronavirus cases in a claim, which has increased the demand for housing.

For the residents of a central street of Badajoz the sense of community has taken on a new dimension. After 25 years living together with hardly knowing each other, the appointment of eight o’clock on the balconies has generated new ties between its tenants.

The reunion of two crews in the Bilbao town of Getxo they reflect the power of the other family we choose: that of friends.

