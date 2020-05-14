A person takes out boxes from the Chicken Outlet Store as the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Morton, Mississippi, USA. May 9, 2020. REUTERS / Courtland Wells.

MORTON, USA (.) – The Koch Foods firm’s chicken processing plant dominates the small town of Morton, where feathers can even be seen on the side of the road.

For more than a decade, the lives of Pedro Vásquez and Zoila Orozco have also revolved around the plant. The site was the scene of some of their greatest joys: there they fell in love, had a son and eventually saved enough money to buy a small house in the city, far from their native Guatemala.

It has also been the source of some of her deepest sorrows: Zoila alleges that years ago she was the victim of an abusive supervisor and in August, Pedro was arrested in a massive raid on the plant that was aimed at locating immigrants working illegally in the United States. .

Nine months later, he is still in custody.

Now, many miles away, they both tested positive for the new coronavirus a week apart after their lives intersected two sites that have been hotbeds of the pandemic in the United States: immigration detention centers and packing plants. meat.

President Donald Trump recently signed a decree aimed at strengthening the country’s meat supply chain by keeping plants open, despite concerns about increasing infections at such facilities.

The United Food and Commercial Workers union said last week that at least 30 meatpacking workers have died nationwide of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, and at least 10,000 have been infected.

Scott County, where Koch Foods employs about 3,000 people, including those at the Morton plant, has the highest rate of per capita coronavirus infection in Mississippi, according to a . analysis of health data against figures from population of the United States Census.

Elizabeth Gray, a department spokeswoman, said a state epidemiologist found that about a third of the county’s cases are employees of chicken processing plants. It is unclear where Zoila contracted the virus.

At the same time, some 950 detainees in custody of the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE) have tested positive for the virus, and one detainee died of complications from the disease.

But only about 1,800 of the nearly 30,000 detainees nationwide have been checked, according to ICE.

One of the largest outbreaks is at Richwood, the Louisiana facility where Pedro is now being held. As of May 13, 64 people had been infected, the third-largest outbreak among immigration detention centers in the country, according to ICE.

After Pedro was arrested, Zoila’s income at Koch Foods, which strongly denies her abuse allegations of a decade ago, became the family’s only source of support. Now, as his symptoms progressively worsen, he worries about the future of his work.

With Trump’s order to keep meatpacking plants open, families like his across the country face tough decisions about how to maintain their livelihoods while staying safe amid a terrifying pandemic that has already killed more than a quarter of a million people worldwide.

When the coronavirus started going through ICE detention centers and meat processing plants, Pedro and Zoila did not want to cause the other concern.

Pedro told Zoila after days of having a fever and suffering severe stomach pains that he had tested positive for the virus and had been quarantined with two dozen other sick men.

“He was saying ‘Mommy, he just gave me a cold, he gave me a sore throat,’ but he didn’t say much because he didn’t want to scare me,” Zoila said.

And when she began to feel terrible body aches and fatigue, she was also silent at first. “I didn’t want to tell him how bad I feel,” he said.

“He is in jail, why should I worry him more? When you love someone, you try to give them a reason to feel good,” he added.

THE PREVIOUS LIFE

When Pedro and Zoila met at the plant, she inspected the quality of the cut chicken and he carried boxes packed with meat.

“We worked together in the same area,” Pedro, 51, recalled during a series of telephone interviews from his place of detention.

They became a couple eight years ago; she had problems with her husband and Pedro had separated from his wife in Guatemala.

“I was alone here in the United States for so long and seeing her alone asking me for help and I gave her ‘rides’ (I took her by car) and so on. And there, little by little, we got to know each other,” he said.

Zoila, 42, said she started working when she was eight years old, traveling with her father and 11 siblings to pick up coffee for a few months of the year. Pedro cultivated on his family’s small plot of land.

More than a decade ago, lured by the promise of better wages in the United States, they headed to Mississippi, where some of their relatives had already settled down and found work in the big chicken industry.

Both eventually moved to the boning section of the plant, Pedro said, where he quickly cut more than 1,000 pounds of chicken a day with large knives.

The work was exhausting (long standing days with few breaks), but he was paid better than in previous positions because he earned by weight of processed meat instead of hourly.

Pedro was able to send half of his biweekly check of around $ 700 to his three oldest daughters in Guatemala. The money helped them graduate from school and they all graduated with professional degrees, he said proudly.

After Pedro and Zoila moved in together and had their son, Jostin, they bought a small cream-colored house in town with a well-kept porch, roses, and bushes that covered the lawn.

“I do not want my son to suffer as I suffered, we want the son to grow up well and for him to study and have better opportunities than us,” he said.

Although the salary far exceeded what they could have earned in Guatemala, life at the plant was not always easy.

Pedro said he saw Zoila being harassed and reprimanded by a supervisor she didn’t name before they became a couple, including an occasion when she tried to put raw chicken in her mouth when she found a piece that had gone through quality control. without having been completely boned.

Others who worked at the plant at the time had similar complaints.

In 2018, Illinois-based Koch Foods paid nearly $ 4 million to settle a lawsuit filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) on behalf of more than 100 Morton plant workers for claims the company knew, or should have known, of physical assaults on Hispanic workers from 2004 to 2008.

Zoila said she started working at the plant shortly after arriving in the United States in 2006. Pedro said she started a year later before leaving for a few years and then returning full time in 2010.

The lawsuit, in which Zoila said she participated, started as an individual complaint collected by the EEOC. Workers alleged that a manager groped women as they cut meat, beat employees, and threw pieces of chicken at them. He added that supervisors forced payments for everything from sick days and promotions to breaks.

An EEOC spokesperson said the agency could not confirm or deny whether Zoila was part of the lawsuit due to privacy laws. An attorney involved in the litigation on behalf of the plaintiffs said that some workers who did not officially sign the lawsuit were victims of abuse.

Mark Kaminsky, Koch’s chief operating officer, said the company did not admit to having acted badly in the deal and maintains that all the allegations are false. He added that he believed the plaintiffs made unsubstantiated claims against the company to obtain visas for crime victims collaborating with US authorities.

He said there was “zero evidence” that incidents like the one Pedro described had occurred.

THE RAID

Following the allegations, Pedro said there was a change in management and that life at the plant improved.

But one morning, everything changed. The couple had just arrived on August 7 and were putting on their gear to start on the cut line when ICE officers surrounded the plant and closed the exits so that no one could leave.

In coordinated raids, authorities arrested 680 people at more than half a dozen agricultural processing plants owned by five companies across the state. At the Morton plant, 243 workers were caught.

It was the largest workplace sweep in the country since December 2006 and became a symbol of the Trump administration’s efforts to stamp out immigrants living or working illegally in the United States.

Koch Foods said it has been vigilant in complying with people’s job eligibility laws and cooperates with government investigations.

Zoila, who says she has legal permission to work in the United States, was briefly detained and then sent home. But Pedro, who did not have one, was arrested.

“In the first hours, I did not feel so sorry. I thought, they should be checking those who have a criminal record for violence or driving drunk or people who have deportation (…) I do not have one of these (records), I never thought that I was going to arrive as I am now, “he said.

Since that day, he has been fighting in immigration court to remain in the United States. He lost his initial case and is now awaiting an appeal.

He waits for ICE to release him to wait with his family while his appeal is decided. He argues that his deportation after more than a decade in the United States would cause extreme difficulties for his family.

ICE spokesman Bryan Cox confirmed the details of Pedro’s arrest and detention, saying that federal law allows anyone in the country to be illegally deported for just that reason.

He noted that the agency did not have a record of Zoila, which Cox said could be an indication of her legal documentation.

“We are working people (…) we do nothing, just work and earn money for what we eat. I don’t know why they don’t release him. He is an older man who is not doing anything wrong, not a child who is getting into in trouble, “he added.

Lawyers for the Mississippi Justice Center, a public interest law firm, petitioned ICE for humanitarian parole for Pedro, arguing that detention centers like Richwood are “particularly poorly equipped” to contain the spread of infectious diseases dangerous as the new coronavirus.

ICE has said it is encouraging its detention centers to follow all guidelines of the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Cox noted that he could not refer to the medical conditions or specific treatment of any detainee, but that anyone who tests positive for coronavirus is isolated.

Zoila says her son Jostin still doesn’t fully understand what happened to his father.

“He asks me a lot of questions: he asks why he doesn’t have a role like me, and why they took him, if I didn’t do something else for him. He wants him to escape: he doesn’t understand why he doesn’t just run from there. It’s a strong pain for us “he added.

THE VIRUS

With Pedro detained, and then transferred across state lines to Louisiana, Zoila returned to work, taking additional shifts to cover expenses.

Pedro had been complaining of a sore throat and cough for weeks before going into quarantine and undergoing coronavirus testing on April 14, according to his medical records.

Then on April 21, Zoila received a call that had also tested positive for the virus.

As Pedro slowly recovered and was transferred back to the general section of the detention center, Zoila worsened, lost her appetite, and had trouble getting out of bed. One day, she felt so bad that she called 911 and they took her to the hospital. But, she said, the doctors sent her home with some pills.

“I feel like there are knives in my throat,” he said Friday.

On Saturday, more than two weeks after her diagnosis, she felt too shaky to take more than a few steps around the house. On Wednesday Zoila said she had been diagnosed with pneumonia.

Pedro is concerned that his body has been weakened by all the extra work he did at the plant during his detention, which worsened his symptoms.

Roger Doolittle, a lawyer for the local UFCW union representing workers at the Koch plants in Morton and the nearby town of Forest, said he was aware of a handful of positive cases at the Mississippi plants.

Kaminsky of Koch Foods said he was unable to provide the exact number of infected workers in the company’s poultry operations, but stated that they are not experiencing the type of massive outbreaks that have caused the closure of beef and pork plants in other parts of the country.

He said the company is taking precautions to protect workers, including daily temperature controls and nightly cleaning of facilities with chemicals that kill viruses. It is also training workers on social distancing, staggering lunch breaks and reducing production when possible.

“We are certainly aware that we have to juggle to feed the nation and keep our people safe,” he said.

With the country suffering the impact of the economic and social effects of the public health crisis, he believes there is a real danger of cutting meat production.

“I know one thing that causes massive panic,” he said. “The lack of food.”

Workers who test positive for the virus can access sick time, Kaminsky said, but it probably won’t be enough to cover two weeks, the recommended time for quarantine.

Zoila said she is still trying to figure out how to collect her last salary and she is not sure when she could recover enough to go back to work.

In addition to stress, she said, the father of her two adult children died in recent days after complaining of coronavirus-like symptoms. He lived in the city and worked in landscaping, but was never controlled.

The money Zoila has available to deposit in Pedro’s phone account is decreasing. They can only talk for a few minutes at a time, and he doesn’t pass the phone on to Jostin for fear of infecting him.

Even before he got sick, he struggled to help Jostin with school work. His schooling is limited, he does not speak English and he had trusted Pedro very much.

Now it is even more difficult because Jostin is learning remotely at home, separated from Zoila to avoid contagion.

During the series of phone calls for the report, Pedro cried only once: when he spoke about Zoila being sick and that she had had to leave Jostin to avoid infecting him.

“I’m just thinking about my boy,” he said. “What will you do alone, I feel sorry.”

(Report by Mica Rosenberg with additional report by Courtland Wells in Morton, Mississippi. Edited in Spanish by Juana Casas)