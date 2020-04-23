By Gabriel Stargardter and Drazen Jorgic

RIO DE JANEIRO / MEXICO CITY, Apr 23 (.) – Countries around the world have spent billions of dollars rescuing companies affected by the coronavirus outbreak. Peruvian coca growers, who grow the bushy plant used to produce cocaine, say they also want help.

Prices of coca leaves sold to drug gangs have fallen 70% since Peru was quarantined last month, according to Julián Pérez, head of a local producer organization, who added that its members serve the legally regulated market. of coca from Peru, but recognized that some producers sell on the black market.

Peruvian authorities say more than 90% of the Andean country’s coca harvest goes to traffickers who are now struggling to move the product.

With the sector in crisis, Pérez’s group is developing a plan to ask the government to buy excess coca inventory. “(The Peruvian government) has to design clear strategies for intervention on the coca issue,” said Pérez. “We are screwed, like everyone else.”

A spokesman for Peru’s anti-drug agency said it could channel more development aid to the worst affected areas.

The coronavirus outbreak has revolutionized industries worldwide and the international narcotics trade has not been spared. From cartel lands along the United States-Mexico border and the green coca fields of the Andes to retailers in London and Paris, traffickers are dealing with many of the same problems as legitimate companies, as . discovered.

Across three continents, . spoke to more than two dozen law enforcement officials, narcotics experts, diplomats and people involved in illicit trafficking.

They described an industry experiencing broken supply chains, delivery delays, disgruntled workers, and millions of quarantined customers. Also, they gave a window to innovation and opportunism, characteristics of the criminal underworlds.

Cecil Mangrum, a narcotics detective with the Los Angeles Police Department, said an informant recently received a call from a Mexican connection offering 25 pounds of methamphetamine for $ 3,200 a pound, more than triple the price of just a few weeks ago, and the highest Mangrum has seen for the powerful stimulant in a decade.

“I wish there was a website (where) you could report the cartels for price increases, because the prices are ridiculous,” said the police officer.

Latin America is the epicenter of a global drug trade of about $ 650 billion a year, according to Global Financial Integrity, a group of experts based in the United States. Organizations make huge profits by producing and transporting cocaine, marijuana, methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl that is sold worldwide.

The disruptions are likely to be short-lived, some analysts said. The cartels have proven to be adept at overcoming any obstacle. The epidemic will eventually subside, trade routes will open, customers and distributors will leave their homes.

Still, the coronavirus has managed to do what authorities around the world have failed to do: curb the global drug-trafficking monster almost overnight and inflict a bit of pain on everyone involved in it.

In Mexico, the Sinaloa cartel has faced many threats over the years, including the imprisonment of its former leader, Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán. But never one like the coronavirus epidemic.

Disruptions in world trade have raised the prices of imported chemicals, such as ephedrine, which are needed to make methamphetamine, a major part of the organization’s narcotics empire.

Meanwhile, a partial closure of the US-Mexico border to curb the spread of the virus has complicated distribution, according to two members of the Sinaloa cartel who spoke to ..

“Since the border is closed, we are having trouble crossing (the drug),” said one of the people, who helps produce fentanyl for the cartel.

Thousands of kilometers south in Brazil, drug gangs face similar distribution problems.

At the giant Santos seaport, the export point for a substantial portion of South American cocaine destined for Europe, seizures last month decreased 67% compared to March 2019, according to Brazil’s Federal Revenue Service.

Ciro Moraes, the federal police chief in Santos, said it is a sign that traffickers are experiencing their own personal “recession,” courtesy of the coronavirus. “This paralyzes their business,” he said, if only temporarily.

The United States is Mexico’s main trading partner and the number one consumer of its illegal drugs. Last year, some 950,000 people entered the United States daily through dozens of checkpoints along the 3,145-kilometer border, according to figures from the Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP).

Most narcotics are smuggled into passenger cars that face far fewer controls than commercial trucks, security analysts said. The closure of the border since mid-March to all non-essential travel has hit illegal trade.

“Everything has stopped at the border,” said the Sinaloa cartel’s fentanyl cook who spoke to ..

Wholesale prices have risen about 10% in recent weeks, he added. A kilogram of fentanyl sold by his organization to a drug buyer in Sinaloa would cost about $ 490, he said, but that price would rise to about $ 50,000 if delivered to New York.

Commodity shortages are also hurting the cartel. Fentanyl and methamphetamine, which kill tens of thousands of Americans each year, are made from chemicals that are often made in China, India and Germany, Mexican and US officials said.

Factory closings, staffing shortages, slowing shipments, and more thorough review through the methamphetamine precursor supply chain have created shortages. A Sinaloa methamphetamine producer told . the outbreak had led to prices of some ingredients tripling, pressing profit margins.

Seven counternarcotics officials in the United States, including three officials from the United States Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), described a changing illicit market.

Methamphetamines have been the hardest hit: half of national DEA offices in the United States have reported price increases, an agency source said.

Supplies of fentanyl, the leading cause of overdose deaths in the United States, appear to be holding steady, multiple authorities said.

John Callery, special agent in charge of the DEA field office in San Diego, said that drug prices in his sector rose about 20% overall, except for methamphetamine, which has more than doubled in recent years. weeks up to $ 2,000 a pound. The unwarranted price increase could be to blame, he suggested.

In cities with more flexible quarantines, illegal activity is more resistant, police said.

In Houston, in the southern United States, the drug market was holding up well, as traders still had large reserves, said Lt. Stephen Casko of the Houston Police Department. “As those reserves are depleted, that’s when they start to feel the stress,” he predicted.

Jerome Washington, a sergeant in the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office in Texas, said the decline in vehicle traffic had led small traffickers to reduce the number of crossings across the border with Mexico.

“They are just being more selective,” said Washington. “It’s like a numbers game: the more cars on the road, the more cars you can send that will mix.”

The cartels appear to be seeking alternative transportation, US officials said. There are signs that criminal organizations are moving more products through cross-border tunnels, according to a senior CBP official.

The increase in sightings of drones and ultralight aircraft at the border suggests that gangs may be increasing air deliveries, he added.

“The smuggling tactic has changed,” said the official. “(The traffickers) go above or below.”

The repatriation of drug money to Mexico has also turned out to be a headache, anti-drug agents said.

In Los Angeles, Mexican cartels launder illicit profits through businesses in the city, according to a DEA investigator in California.

Proceeds from drug sales in the United States flow south in the form of household items and clothing that cartels sell in Mexico for cash, the agency said.

But closing non-core businesses in California has prevented that scheme, the DEA investigator added.

South America was awash in cocaine long before anyone had heard of the coronavirus.

Record production in recent years has weighed on prices. The drug traffickers increased their shipments, authorities said, sending large quantities to long-standing markets in the United States and Europe, while cultivating new customers in the Middle East and Asia.

In the UK, cocaine seizures in fiscal year 2018/19 reached 9.65 tonnes, the highest total since registrations began in 1973, and increased by almost 200% compared to the previous fiscal year, the Home Office said .

In Peru, the world’s second largest coca producer behind Colombia, quarantine to stop the virus has functioned as a shutdown button for the illicit business in the country, according to Miguel Ángel Ramírez, a senior member of Peru’s anti-drug police. . With borders closed, fewer flights and more rigorous highway patrolling, gangs are having trouble transporting drugs, he said.

“Everything is paralyzed. No one buys, no one sells,” Ramírez said.

Among the most affected areas is the green valley of the Apurímac, Ene and Mantaro rivers. Known as VRAEM, it produces about 43% of the 50,000 hectares of Peru’s coca leaf crop, according to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

Pérez, the representative of the coca producers, said that almost the total of the 500,000 people in the region live on the crop.

The state-owned Empresa Nacional de la Coca (ENACO) buys part of the country’s production for pharmaceuticals and beverages at prices much lower than those normally paid by drug traffickers. But an estimated 93% of Peru’s harvest is illegally converted to cocaine, according to ENACO.

Pérez said his group, known as Fepavrae, is discussing ways to get ENACO to buy its surpluses, although he declined to share details.

“Yes, in fact … this is an internal issue of the organization. We are working on it,” he assured. Christian Galarza, general manager of ENACO, confessed that he had not heard of Fepavrae’s internal plan, but was not surprised. .

“Because of the coronavirus situation, everyone must be creative and find alternatives,” he said. However, he added that ENACO, which has annual sales of approximately 35 million soles (about $ 10.3 million), is unlikely to be able to help many of those affected.

“If there is a coca grower … who has been dealing with illegality, we do not attend to it,” said Galarza. “If they go to the other side, it is difficult, they have crossed a line.”

Rubén Vargas, the executive president of Peru’s anti-drug agency DEVIDA, was also unaware of the coca growers’ plan. He said that DEVIDA had already budgeted 70 million soles this year for rural development projects in VRAEM, and can provide more funds to help the areas most affected by the outbreak.

“We are going to work with all the social and producer organizations that have additional proposals or in the context of the emergency that we are experiencing,” he said.

Ramírez, the anti-drug police officer, was also shocked about the producers’ plan.

“When they do well, they sell it to drug traffickers, and when they do poorly, they reach out to the government,” he said. “What do you think they are growing? Pineapples?”

Across the border in Brazil, traffickers face the opposite problem: Coca prices have risen sharply due to dwindling supplies, according to a federal police official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The agent said that the wholesale price of a kilo of coca has increased 40% to 20,000 reais ($ 3,735) in recent weeks in the city of Manaus, in northern Amazonia, a redistribution center for moving Andean cocaine. through Brazil and to Europe.

“(While drugs accumulate in Colombia and Peru), here the price is expensive, since there is no product,” said the Brazilian police.

In the Brazilian port of Santos, the largest in Latin America, cocaine seizures destined for Europe have decreased, according to Moraes, the head of the federal police there. Customs officials seized just over a ton of cocaine in March 2020, compared to 3 tons in the same month last year.

Moraes believes that less cocaine is entering Brazil. He also suspects that European demand has declined, in part, because drug traffickers are struggling to move the product amid closed borders.

In France, the closure of bars and nightclubs has led to a decrease in the use of drugs such as cocaine, ecstasy, ketamine and LSD, the French Center for Monitoring of Drugs and Addictions (OFDT) said in an April report examining the impact of the epidemic on illicit drug trafficking.

Drug dealers have reacted quickly to the new reality, according to the report, and some maintain a safe distance from customers and even “sell hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks.”

(1 dollar = 3.3840 soles)

(1 dollar = 5.3543 reais)

(1 dollar = 24.54 Mexican pesos)

(Report by Gabriel Stargardter in Rio de Janeiro and Drazen Jorgic in Mexico City; Additional report by Mark Hosenball in Washington, Andrew Hay in New Mexico, Jesús Busto in Culiacán, Mexico, Lizbeth Díaz in Mexico City, Michael Holden in London, Francesco Guarascio in Brussels, David Lewis in Nairobi, Marco Aquino in Lima, Daniela Desantis in Asunción and Luis Jaime Acosta in Bogotá; Edited by Diego Oré and Raúl Cortés Fernández)