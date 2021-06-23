Special prospect: Dominican Wander Franco homered in his MLB debut, excelled defensively and made his father proud [Video]

Franco reached base three times on his debut.

Photo: Julio Aguilar / .

Wander franco started his way in MLB like a “boss”: the Dominican debuted with a quadrangular of three races in just his third turn on “The Show.” Officially, the best prospect in baseball made it to the majors.

It was not just any home run, Franco disappeared her from Tropicana Field with two men on base, to equalize the score to five runs in the fifth inning.

His first home run was hit by the Venezuelan Eduardo Rodríguez, starter for the Boston Red Sox. It was a slap that shot into the front rows of left field.

Wander Franco has officially arrived. #MakeItMajor pic.twitter.com/6cxzPs68SU – MLB (@MLB) June 23, 2021

His father, who was present in Florida, was recorded at the moment in which the Baní native hit his first full-round hit. An extremely exciting moment. He thanked God for seeing his son on such a special day.

Wander Franco’s dad watching his son get his first HR in the MLB is amazing 🙏 This is what sports are all about @BRWalkoff (via @RaysBaseball) pic.twitter.com/YxTlzC1LHr – Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 23, 2021

After knowing his call, it was a matter of Franco making his debut to achieve a milestone in MLB: being the first player born in 2001 to play in the Major Leagues.

He also became the youngest player to hit a home run in MLB since 2012, when Jurickson Profar hit it at just 19 years old.

Wander Franco is the youngest player (20y, 113d) to homer in his first career game since Jurickson Profar (19y, 195d) in 2012. – MLB Stats (@MLBStats) June 23, 2021

In his first at-bat, Franco showed some discipline at the plate after getting a walk after going 0-2 on a downside. He was patient after the first two pitches and was quickly rewarded. Not easy because it is his first shift.

Wander Franco draws a walk in his first MLB plate appearance 👍 (via @MLBTV) pic.twitter.com/F8dEZpHYxY – FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 22, 2021

“El Patron” also had the opportunity to stand out in defense. He did it with a double play in which he touched a runner and then shot the first pad. Nice defensive play.

In case you were wandering, he plays defense too. pic.twitter.com/XoJ6Z15wTI – Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) June 23, 2021

Wander franco finished his debut day with 2 hits in 4 at-bats, 3 RBIs and 2 runs scored. Received a ticket. Round day.

Sadly, Tampa Bay lost to Boston, continuing a losing streak that stretches to seven straight losses. However, all eyes were on Wander Franco in his debut as a major league. Today a star is born.