Special program Miss Universe Where to see it?

Telemundo The Miss Universe can be enjoyed entirely in Spanish on Telemundo.

As a prelude to the long-awaited live broadcast of the 69th edition of the MISS UNIVERSE® competition, Telemundo presents a special multiplatform programming prior to the international event that arrives live from coast to coast on Sunday, May 16 at 7pm ET / 6 downtown / 4pm peaceful. The exclusive Spanish-speaking house of MISS UNIVERSE® in the United States is ready to present the following:

As a countdown to the big event, Telemundo will present extensive coverage throughout its daytime programming and its digital platforms beginning early in the morning with “hoy Día” (7-10am / 6-9 CT), followed by “Acceso Total” (11:30 am/10:30 central) in local markets, the network’s programs “En Casa con Telemundo” (2 pm/1 CT) and “Al Rojo Vivo” (4 pm/CT3), as well as Latinx Now! (Saturdays at 12:30 am on Telemundo and Thursdays at 1am on Universo).

On Friday, May 14 at 7 pm/6 CST, “Miss Universe: Preliminary Competition,” hosted by Rodner Figueroa and Nastassja Bolivar, will air live on Telemundo.com/missuniverso and on Telemundo Entertainment on YouTube. Fans will be able to celebrate their favorite contestant as they compete in the ball gown and swimsuit categories to secure their spot in the MISS UNIVERSE® finals. This event will also be available on Universo on Saturday, May 15 at 9 pm/8 Central.

On Saturday, May 15 at 7 pm/6 CST, Telemundo presents “Miss Universe: Las Nuestro”, a one-hour live special hosted by Jacky Bracamontes that will be broadcast live on Telemundo.com/missuniverso and the channel of YouTube of Telemundo Entertainment. During the special, the audience will have exclusive access to the Hispanic MISS UNIVERSE® candidates before the big event, sharing their experiences, expectations and how they prepared for the international competition.

On Sunday, May 16, the long-awaited event arrives. All the excitement begins at 4pm Eastern / 3 Central / 2 Pacific on Telemundo with “Miss Universe: En Casa Con Telemundo Special Edition”, a two-hour special hosted by Ana Jurka, Carlos Adyan, Nastassja Bolivar, Freddy Lomeli and Alix Aspe . Joining them will be past MISS UNIVERSE® queens and pageant experts to discuss who they think will be the candidates with a chance of winning the coveted crown. This special will offer interviews with directors of national competitions such as Osmel Sousa (Argentina), Lupita Jones (Mexico) and Denise Quiñones (Puerto Rico). This program will also be available on Universo and the Telemundo App.

At 7pm Eastern / 6 Central / 4 Pacific, Rodner Figueroa and Vanessa Claudio present “Miss Universe: Celebrating Our Queens”, a special one-hour program live from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino that serves as a prelude to the celebration of the 69th MISS UNIVERSE® competition. Viewers will get to know the Hispanic contestants more closely just before the pageant. The special will feature the musical participation of the internationally renowned Colombian singer, Fonseca. This event will be broadcast simultaneously on Universo and the Telemundo App.

At 8pm Eastern / 7 Central / 5 Pacific, Carlos Ponce and Jacky Bracamontes will host the coast-to-coast live broadcast of the 69th edition of MISS UNIVERSE® exclusively in Spanish from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. The three-hour event will feature representatives from more than 70 countries, competing in various categories and will culminate when current MISS UNIVERSE®, Zozibini Tunzi from South Africa, crowns her successor at the end of the night. The contest, which will feature a musical presentation by global superstar Pitbull, will be broadcast simultaneously through the Telemundo and Universo App, in addition to being available on Peacock starting Monday, May 17.

Where to see all the special programming on Miss Universe week?

MISS UNIVERSE® fans can view all the exciting content through Telemundo’s multiplatform offering, including the Telemundo Entertainment channel on YouTube, the Telemundo App (available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store), Telemundo.com/ missuniverso and in Peacock. The official social networks of the chain on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok, using @Telemundo and #MissUniverso, will offer unique content, activations and an exclusive filter as part of the celebration of the contest. For more information, visit Telemundo.com/missuniverso.

The whole week is loaded with special programming on the maximum meeting of universal beauty.