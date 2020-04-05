Special Planet Wrestling podcast with WWE wrestlers

Three championship contenders were interviewed by Planeta Wrestling on their podcast this week. All three will have their chance to succeed tonight at WWE Wrestlemania 35.

On the one hand we were visited by the winner of the Royal Rumble 2020 Drew McIntyre, who told us how it feels a few hours after facing Brock Lesnar for the WWE championship. The female lead was Lacey Evans, also a Wrestlemania competitor, as she will fight for the SmackDown women’s championship.

The Latin flair in the WWE section is put by Angel Garza Jr, who will fight Austin Theory right for the RAW tag team championships.

Outside of WWE we will travel to Japan to bring you an interview with the Spanish fighter Black Avalon and with the Mexican Son of the Panther.

Don’t miss out on this special edition of our podcast!

You can also listen to it on iVox

Bouts announced for WWE Wrestlemania 36

Kick-Off: Liv Morgan vs. Natalya.

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) (with Paul Heyman) vs. Drew McIntyre.4

NXT Women’s Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

Raw Tag Team Championship: The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) (c) vs. Austin Theory & Angel Garza (with Zelina Vega).

Austin Theory substituted Andrade for injury

Last Man Standing Match: Edge vs. Randy Orton.

Firefly FunHouse Match: John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Naomi vs. Tamina vs. Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans.

Otis (with Tucker) vs. Dolph Ziggler (with Mandy Rose).

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley (with Lana).

