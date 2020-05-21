Special on the WWE Network soon dedicated to Ric Flair

Special on the WWE Network soon dedicated to Ric Flair, especially his last days working in Vince’s industry.

The Final Farewell

In the last episode of The Bump, it was announced that a WWE 24 special entitled “Ric Flair: The Final Farewell” is being prepared talking about his final farewell. Ric Flair retired, as a WWE wrestler, at Wrestlemania 24 in an exciting fight against Shawn Michaels. Definitely he retired in style having a very good fight in the biggest event in wrestling.

Premiere day

It will premiere on WWE Network on June 7., just after the TakeOver: In Your House.

No further details on this news have been commented but It promises to be a very exciting special 24 about that farewell that made many people cry.

Last appearance in WWE.

The twice WWE Hall of Fame had his last appearance on SmackDown in honor of Triple H, entering by live videoconference, congratulating the game for its 25 years in the blue brand.

His last days in WWE.

Earlier this year he had feuds with superstars like the United States Champion MVP and Mr. Kennedy who they wanted to withdraw Flair. February 25 Flair arrived and challenged Michaels to a match at Wrestlemania XXIV with Flair’s career at stake, accepting Michaels.

On March 17 on RAW, Flair put his career against Mr. McMahon at stake in a Street Fight, a fight he won thanks to the interference of Shawn Michaels, who at Wrestlemania would be his rival. On March 29, 2008, Flair was inducted into the 2008 WWE Hall of Fame by Triple H, making him the only active wrestler inducted into the hall of fame. The next day, Flair had her last WWE match of her career in Orlando, Florida as she lost the match against Shawn Michaels in a very emotional matchup.

