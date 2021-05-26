Special | New York’s rat killers: dogs and their owners hunting rodents

It’s Friday night, and eight dog lovers and their pets prowl through various dark alleys of New York with a single mission: to hunt down and kill as many rats as possible.

The dogs, mostly terriers, pant and tug on their leashes before plunging into piles of garbage and emerging seconds later with a rodent between their teeth.

“They are bred for this job. They are made for this. They live for this, ”explains Richard Reynolds, organizer of the RATS group, the Ryders Alley Trencher-fed Society.

New York’s furry rodents are famous: legend has it that there are as many rats as there are humans in this city of 8.5 million inhabitants, in which the authorities try to control the plague even with dry ice and alcohol.

Shortly after the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned of “unusual or aggressive behavior” by rats after the closure of restaurants and offices, due to the disruption of food sources .

RATS volunteers and their dogs have been pursuing this pest for almost 30 years and have had their encounters during the pandemic, albeit more irregularly than usual.

Shorter-legged dogs like the German terrier (jagdterriers) catch and throw rodents from garbage piles, construction debris, and bushes into faster, longer-legged dogs like Bedlington terriers, who are left behind, ready to pounce about rats.

“It’s a bit like X-Men,” says Alex Middleton, a 36-year-old dog trainer. “Each dog has its own super power.”

Reynolds, 77, bangs garbage cans with a metal stick to scare off rats in front of dogs, while Middleton frequently throws a German terrier named Rommel directly into the garbage.

“Come on Rommel, catch her!” The group yells as the dog rummages in the trash. Moments later, after several screeches, Rommel appears with the rat, a thread of blood hanging from his mouth, and the hunters cheer.

Rat catchers collect bodies by the tail and place them in a single cloth bag. The content will be emptied and counted at the end of the night.

“The newest members share the task of carrying the bag,” says 28-year-old Sophia Pierce. “It’s heavy, do you want to feel it?” He asks.

Pierce, a dog trainer who joined the hunts a year ago with her sausage Lita, remains unfazed during the night of violence.

“You kind of get used to it,” he says.

Reynolds, a dog show judge, was in a New Jersey park in the 1990s when his dogs started killing rats during a show. A park employee asked if they could go back and that’s how RATS was born

Although the municipal government does not recommend the practice, citing the risk of dogs getting sick with leptospirosis, it does not prohibit hunts because members of the group do not violate its sanitary rules.

RATS responds to calls and Facebook messages from residents who have problems with the pest, and who appreciate their prompt and efficient response.

– Investigation –

“Occasionally a can of beer has been thrown at us for making too much noise but we are warmly welcomed in most places we go,” says Reynolds.

Kayla Callender says she was “thrilled” when she saw the hunters this month near her home, by the Williamsburg Bridge, on the Lower East Side of Manhattan.

“They make a big difference, certainly. I appreciate it ”, he assures AFP.

The director of the animal rights group PETA Stephanie Bell takes a different view, describing the hunts as “archaic, depraved and illegal.”

Although Reynolds believes that being hunted by a terrier is “not pleasant” for the rat, it is no more cruel than rat poison or sticky traps.

Michael Parsons, an expert on rats at Fordham University, compares hunters to “a band-aid for cancer,” and assures that to eliminate rats it would be more effective to reduce litter on the streets.

Reynolds admits that the group does not have “a strong impact” on Manhattan’s rodent population, but insists they “contribute something to the community.”

The group sends DNA samples from rats to universities that conduct research and delivers frozen rats to hawks at a hawk rehabilitation center.

Volunteers say their enjoyment comes from watching the dogs have fun doing what they were born to do.

“We control the rats but that is not really why we are here. We are here for the dogs, to work the dogs, ”says Reynolds.

Kim McCormick, a 58-year-old paramedic who drives a six-hour round trip from Connecticut to participate in the hunts, also enjoys the camaraderie.

“It’s a totally different world, a totally different way of meeting people. We work together and the dogs are great together, ”he says.

At the end of the three-hour hunt, 54-year-old Greg Conception places the loot on the ground, the dead rats lined up, for a total of 26.

“We usually grab about 40. This is not much. Obviously we are coming here too often ”, he assures.

pdh / lbc / lda / mas

© Agence France-Presse